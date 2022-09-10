Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death
Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
PNB Rock Passes Away At 30
PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"
Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Rumor She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has shot down rumors that she was the unnamed person who told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion, rather than congratulating her on her pregnancy. Without naming names, Minaj had recalled a person making the rude comment during the latest episode of her Queen Radio show. “Imagine...
Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad
Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
Halle Bailey & DDG Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party In Matching Disco Fits
Though Beyoncé celebrated her 41st trip around the Sun earlier this month, it wasn't until Saturday (September 10) evening that she welcomed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry to a Bel Air mansion to "f*ck up the night" in honour of the mother of three's birthday.
