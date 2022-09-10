ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘Overtime’ Friday, September 9, 2022

By Scott Leber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you high school football action from around the Rockford area from Friday night.

They have highlights of the thriller between Boylan and Belvidere North including the final clutch plays and postgame reaction from the Blue Thunder about their 31 Boylan 28 victory. Our NIC-10 analyst Tim Bailey provides his feedback on that game.

Scott and Regan also bring you highlights of impressive wins in the Big Northern Conference by Byron and Stillman Valley. In the NUIC Fulton showed it’s a legit contender for the conference crown by knocking off Du-Pec in Durand. Plus there’s plenty more highlights and a look ahead to Saturday’s NIC-10 games.

We also have a Spotlight story on 86-year old former Belvidere Bucs football player Ken Nettleton. He’s living proof that ‘once a Buc, always a Buc!’ You won’t believe his passion for Belvidere football.

To watch this edition of ‘Overtime’ watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on your television every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Each show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Sometimes that 11 p.m. start time will slide back a bit depending on how long the MLB game on Fox runs that night.)

MLB
