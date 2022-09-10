'The entrance is burning.' Fire under containment after campers evacuate Milo McIver State Park

The fire that caused campers to flee late Friday night from Milo McIver State Park is under containment and is not spreading further, according to the Canby Fire District.

Campers at Milo McIver State Park had to flee late Friday night after a wildfire ignited and spread near the park along the lower Clackamas River near Estacada. The park remains closed Saturday and likely through the weekend, according to Oregon State Parks.

The fire started in the Riverbend day-use area of the park, clearing the park by 11:30 p.m., according to Chris Havel, spokesman for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Level 3 "Go now" evacuations have been issued for the park and surrounding area and remain in place as of 3:00 p.m. Saturday. See this map for full evacuations .

The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelter is located at Randall Hall of Clackamas Community College, in the yellow #2 parking lot at 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City.

On Saturday morning, fire officials told KATU fire was burning about 25 acres.

"We have been doing a great job keeping it at bay," a fire official told KATU. "We really expect to get a pretty good handle on it."

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director Lisa Sumption told the Statesman Journal they successfully evacuated everyone from the park in a chaotic nighttime escape.

"We had to evacuate people and our resident staff out the back of the park, near the bat barn area as the entrance (was) burning," she said.

Pictures showed the fire burning in the hillsides above Estacada last night, according to witnesses.

Live wind, wildfire updates: Cedar Creek fire evacuees arrive in Eugene

The fire is just downstream of where the Riverside Fire burned almost exactly two years ago during the Labor Day fires of 2020.

