‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Naomi Watts Loses Out in a Horror Remake that Dilutes the Chills
Having starred in the U.S. remakes of The Ring and Funny Games, Naomi Watts leads another American reimagining of foreign-language horror with Goodnight Mommy. The original 2014 Austrian feature, co-directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, was a visceral psycho-chiller about mother-son ties twisted by distrust and withheld affection into a vicious nightmare. It was a fiendish exercise in exactingly controlled tone, atmosphere and ambiguity, which paid off with a final-act reveal that effectively recalibrated the entire story. Matt Sobel’s overhaul tones down the cruelty and eliminates the more grotesque touches, resulting in a chamber drama that never gets under...
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Buffalo Hunting in a Bleak, Listless Western
A tale of disillusionment, bitterness and endurance set during the near-extinction of the American buffalo, Gabe Polsky’s Butcher’s Crossing might have made for a harrowing Werner Herzog film a few decades back. John Williams’ novel follows a privileged young man who quits Harvard in search of raw experience in the West, and gets exactly what he’s paying for. Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) stars as the eager young man, submitting himself to the wisdom of a seasoned hunter (Nicolas Cage) but slowly coming to suspect that the man and his entire enterprise (and maybe the whole story of white men...
George Clooney, Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling Celebrate Opening of Roybal School, Designed to Diversify Hollywood’s Below-the-Line Ranks
It’s just after 9 a.m. and class is fully in session at Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a specialty academy near Downtown Los Angeles. Cell phones are out of sight, pens are scribbling away and projectors are humming. But instead of reflecting lessons on geography, grammar or science, in one classroom, the first page of a Harry Potter script is on screen. In another, close to two dozen students are hard at work on their “superhero backstories,” an assignment that requires they present original designs for a superhero’s costume both on the job and off, taking into account character, time...
