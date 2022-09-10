Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Short-handed Pottstown, Norristown grateful for opportunity to play
POTTSTOWN >> After a year off from competition, the Pottstown field hockey team is back and trying to improve day by day. Norristown is in much the same boat, having played short-handed last season and with only two returning players. Those two young and inexperienced teams met on Wednesday afternoon,...
papreplive.com
Chester County Week Four football previews
We are heading into Week Four of the scholastic football season and league races are starting to take shape. Many area teams are diving into league games and there is a big one in the Ches-Mont American Division as West Chester Rustin travels to Kennett in battle for first place in the division. Here is a look at that game and the rest of the week four action:
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 14): Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls soccer survive test from Cheltenham
PW 3, Cheltenham 0: This was a tight one for 30 minutes until senior forward Angelina Balcer finally broke through for the Colonials. Ella Clark and freshman Marleigh Burton also added goals. Defenders Kate Yocom, Brianna Reynolds and Katie Lukens were stout defensively and helped goalie Caitlyn Dinh keep her first clean sheet of the season.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 13): Avery Schwartz scores hat trick, Methacton field hockey routs Pottsgrove
Avery Schwartz scored a hat trick and five different players found the back of the cage in an 8-0 Methacton field hockey rout of Pottsgrove. Calie Fisher scored twice while Lily DeWan, Ceci Rehak and Maddy Baker all added a goal each. Elena Weychert made two assists while Olivia Kline and Lizzie Mun both notched an assist as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 14): Bishop Shanahan golfers defeat West Chester East
The Bishop Shanahan golf team defeated West Chester East, 194-197, Wednesday at Honeybrook Golf Club. Shanahan was led by Matt Dietl (34), Ben Saggers (36), Jacob Chapman (41), Nicholas Zimmerman (41) and Danny Cerbelli (42). The host Vikings were led by Thomas Baschoff (36), Luke Berry (38), Brady Foytack (39), Jack Maguire (40) and Jeremy Coccia (44).
papreplive.com
Without its superstar, Whippets still cruise past Red Raiders
DOWNINGTOWN >> It is a unique situation, but one that many high school golf teams would love to have: Downingtown West’s top player, Nick Gross, is one of the nation’s top amateur golfers. But that also means that he hasn’t always been able to compete so far this season for the Whippets.
papreplive.com
North Penn sweeps doubleheader with rival Souderton Area
TOWAMENCIN — On Tuesday night, the North Penn boys water polo team painted a vivid picture of how it spent its summer vacation. Having played at Junior Olympics out in California over the break, the Knights come into this season very much a unified group, and that bond is showing in the water.
papreplive.com
CR North carries its performance from bus to pitch to top CB West
DOYLESTOWN >> There are worse ways to get fired up for a game then a Grammy-winning soundtrack. Having left school at the final bell for a long trip to Central Bucks West and a night game under the War Memorial Field lights, the Council Rock North girls soccer team knew it needed to get energized. Few things bring up the energy faster than a team musical and for CRN, the production of choice is “The Greatest Showman”
RELATED PEOPLE
papreplive.com
DLN Local Roundup: Unionville downs Mt. St. Joe’s in key girls golf nonleague contest
The Unionville girls golf squad secured a 167-175 win over Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday in a key non-league clash of two of District 1’s top programs. Senior standout Mary Dunigan grabbed medalist honors with a 2-over-par 37. She was three-over through three holes, but played the final six...
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson displays winner’s form against Kennett
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson girls’ tennis squad, the defending Ches-Mont National champion, displayed a winner’s form Tuesday, with a 7-0 victory against a solid Kennett team. The Warriors (7-3) have remained strong this season despite losing their top three singles players last fall – Kylie...
papreplive.com
La Salles scores 5 goals in 2nd half, rolls past Lansdale Catholic
SPRINGFIELD >> Seth Michalak provided the breakthrough and La Salle boys soccer’s offense broke out late in the second half to pull away from Lansdale Catholic Tuesday afternoon. Michalak finally ended the Philadelphia Catholic League contest’s scoreless stalemate with 26:17 remaining in regulation while Dom Lupinacci’s tally at 15:21...
papreplive.com
OTD 2012: Coatesville outlasts future NFLer to move to 2-1
Dipping back into his District 3 connections, Matt Ortega takes his team to Central Dauphin East for an important week three matchup. Coatesville, fresh off a 19-14 loss to Malvern Prep the week prior, finds itself in a defensive slugfest in the first quarter against the Panthers, who were 1-1, as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Hess’ 2 goals, Dimmick’s PK save lead Pennridge past CB South
EAST ROCKHILL >> CJ Dimmick had a good hunch where Central Bucks South’s Colin O’Hara was placing his penalty kick. “We all knew where he was going,” Pennridge boys soccer’s senior goalkeeper said. “Everyone was guessing it so I went there and saved it.”. With...
papreplive.com
Local Roundup: Kennett tops Oxford at Hartefeld
The Kennett boys’ golf team topped Oxford 214-236 on Monday at Hartefeld National Golf Club. Griffin Gaughan carded a 38 to capture medalist honors for the Blue Demons. Ben Fields paced Oxford with a 40. Kennett is now 4-1 in the Ches-Mont American (9-1 overall) and is tied for second place with West Chester Rustin, behind 5-1 Unionville.
papreplive.com
Fisher’s healing touch allows Upper Perkiomen to top Owen J. Roberts in PAC final rematch
RED HILL >> The scars – both figurative and literal – were fully on display. How else to describe what the Upper Perkiomen girls soccer team was left with after their meetings with Owen J. Roberts in 2021? First was the 5-0 regular season trouncing on Sept. 30, then the gutting 3-0 defeat in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game on Oct. 21.
papreplive.com
Cougars blank WC East in weather-shortened contest
WEST GOSHEN >> High School girls soccer games usually lasts 40 minutes, sometimes longer. But, on Monday evening, it took a little less for Downingtown East to come away with a 2-0 victory over West Chester East in a Ches-Mont League National Division contest that was called almost midway through the second half due to lightning in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Strong serving lifts Pope John Paul II girls volleyball over Methacton in battle of undefeateds
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Pope John Paul II has been a giant, but on the road at Methacton, it was a clash of the titans. Both girls volleyball squads entered Monday’s PAC crossover matchup with undefeated records and plenty of momentum roughly midway through September. In a massive tilt between the two, the Golden Panthers took it in straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-16).
Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.So what's the asking price?It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Comments / 0