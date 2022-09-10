ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

papreplive.com

Short-handed Pottstown, Norristown grateful for opportunity to play

POTTSTOWN >> After a year off from competition, the Pottstown field hockey team is back and trying to improve day by day. Norristown is in much the same boat, having played short-handed last season and with only two returning players. Those two young and inexperienced teams met on Wednesday afternoon,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Chester County Week Four football previews

We are heading into Week Four of the scholastic football season and league races are starting to take shape. Many area teams are diving into league games and there is a big one in the Ches-Mont American Division as West Chester Rustin travels to Kennett in battle for first place in the division. Here is a look at that game and the rest of the week four action:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 14): Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls soccer survive test from Cheltenham

PW 3, Cheltenham 0: This was a tight one for 30 minutes until senior forward Angelina Balcer finally broke through for the Colonials. Ella Clark and freshman Marleigh Burton also added goals. Defenders Kate Yocom, Brianna Reynolds and Katie Lukens were stout defensively and helped goalie Caitlyn Dinh keep her first clean sheet of the season.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 14): Bishop Shanahan golfers defeat West Chester East

The Bishop Shanahan golf team defeated West Chester East, 194-197, Wednesday at Honeybrook Golf Club. Shanahan was led by Matt Dietl (34), Ben Saggers (36), Jacob Chapman (41), Nicholas Zimmerman (41) and Danny Cerbelli (42). The host Vikings were led by Thomas Baschoff (36), Luke Berry (38), Brady Foytack (39), Jack Maguire (40) and Jeremy Coccia (44).
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Without its superstar, Whippets still cruise past Red Raiders

DOWNINGTOWN >> It is a unique situation, but one that many high school golf teams would love to have: Downingtown West’s top player, Nick Gross, is one of the nation’s top amateur golfers. But that also means that he hasn’t always been able to compete so far this season for the Whippets.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

North Penn sweeps doubleheader with rival Souderton Area

TOWAMENCIN — On Tuesday night, the North Penn boys water polo team painted a vivid picture of how it spent its summer vacation. Having played at Junior Olympics out in California over the break, the Knights come into this season very much a unified group, and that bond is showing in the water.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

CR North carries its performance from bus to pitch to top CB West

DOYLESTOWN >> There are worse ways to get fired up for a game then a Grammy-winning soundtrack. Having left school at the final bell for a long trip to Central Bucks West and a night game under the War Memorial Field lights, the Council Rock North girls soccer team knew it needed to get energized. Few things bring up the energy faster than a team musical and for CRN, the production of choice is “The Greatest Showman”
DOYLESTOWN, PA
David Ramsey
papreplive.com

West Chester Henderson displays winner’s form against Kennett

West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson girls’ tennis squad, the defending Ches-Mont National champion, displayed a winner’s form Tuesday, with a 7-0 victory against a solid Kennett team. The Warriors (7-3) have remained strong this season despite losing their top three singles players last fall – Kylie...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

La Salles scores 5 goals in 2nd half, rolls past Lansdale Catholic

SPRINGFIELD >> Seth Michalak provided the breakthrough and La Salle boys soccer’s offense broke out late in the second half to pull away from Lansdale Catholic Tuesday afternoon. Michalak finally ended the Philadelphia Catholic League contest’s scoreless stalemate with 26:17 remaining in regulation while Dom Lupinacci’s tally at 15:21...
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

OTD 2012: Coatesville outlasts future NFLer to move to 2-1

Dipping back into his District 3 connections, Matt Ortega takes his team to Central Dauphin East for an important week three matchup. Coatesville, fresh off a 19-14 loss to Malvern Prep the week prior, finds itself in a defensive slugfest in the first quarter against the Panthers, who were 1-1, as well.
COATESVILLE, PA
#Mercury#Rams#American Football#Cheltenham 25
papreplive.com

Hess’ 2 goals, Dimmick’s PK save lead Pennridge past CB South

EAST ROCKHILL >> CJ Dimmick had a good hunch where Central Bucks South’s Colin O’Hara was placing his penalty kick. “We all knew where he was going,” Pennridge boys soccer’s senior goalkeeper said. “Everyone was guessing it so I went there and saved it.”. With...
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Local Roundup: Kennett tops Oxford at Hartefeld

The Kennett boys’ golf team topped Oxford 214-236 on Monday at Hartefeld National Golf Club. Griffin Gaughan carded a 38 to capture medalist honors for the Blue Demons. Ben Fields paced Oxford with a 40. Kennett is now 4-1 in the Ches-Mont American (9-1 overall) and is tied for second place with West Chester Rustin, behind 5-1 Unionville.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Fisher’s healing touch allows Upper Perkiomen to top Owen J. Roberts in PAC final rematch

RED HILL >> The scars – both figurative and literal – were fully on display. How else to describe what the Upper Perkiomen girls soccer team was left with after their meetings with Owen J. Roberts in 2021? First was the 5-0 regular season trouncing on Sept. 30, then the gutting 3-0 defeat in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game on Oct. 21.
PENNSBURG, PA
papreplive.com

Cougars blank WC East in weather-shortened contest

WEST GOSHEN >> High School girls soccer games usually lasts 40 minutes, sometimes longer. But, on Monday evening, it took a little less for Downingtown East to come away with a 2-0 victory over West Chester East in a Ches-Mont League National Division contest that was called almost midway through the second half due to lightning in the area.
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Strong serving lifts Pope John Paul II girls volleyball over Methacton in battle of undefeateds

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Pope John Paul II has been a giant, but on the road at Methacton, it was a clash of the titans. Both girls volleyball squads entered Monday’s PAC crossover matchup with undefeated records and plenty of momentum roughly midway through September. In a massive tilt between the two, the Golden Panthers took it in straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-16).
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.So what's the asking price?It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

