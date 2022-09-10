Read full article on original website
Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last
Cobra Kai season five spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai remains one of the biggest jewels in Netflix’s crown – which is pretty impressive considering it started life as a YouTube series. Since dropping in 2018, the continuation of The Karate Kid has proven to be one of the most...
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20
NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
EE - Jean is not funny
Why hasn't she been written out yet? She hasn't been funny for years. I don't think it's about being funny. Gillian is a good actress and Jean's story highlights some serious issues. Honey too for that matter. So cringe watching the dialogue they give her and the horrible delivery. Much...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?
BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
ED - The Redemption of Noah Dingle
So do people think that he is actually turned himself around after his prison stint?. 5 months ago he was peak stalkering of Chloe, was horrific and misogynistic to most of the women in the Dales; not really see his behaviour was wrong. Fast-forward a few months and he is...
Gogglebox's Malone family explain why they're missing so far this season
Gogglebox favourites the Malones are too busy riding the rollercoasters of Disneyland to judge TV programmes, it seems. On Instagram last weekend, dad Tom Snr took over wife Julie's account to address their absence from the sofa this series, which they've entertained us on since 2014. "Right here we are,...
Corrie 12/09/22: Que Saira Saira (One Hour Episode 8pm - 9pm)
You're the new producer. Would you axe any long termers. If so you can only pick one!. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee for last week’s episode thread. So what’s lined up for us tonight....
Team Alfie or team Phil?
I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
Rings of Power includes some LOTR movie actors you probably missed
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 spoilers follow. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power connects to Peter Jackson's legendary movie trilogy in a surprising number of different ways. Yes, there's that name, of course, but even with a span of centuries between the two stories, concrete links still bind them together into one grander whole.
Are you team Sharon or Kat?
Team Sharon all the way for me. Kat's hypocrisy is always very annoying and boring. She's been through a lot but she always plays victim in every single situation. Sharon has a strong head on her shoulders and will take any insult about her past with a pinch of salt without moaning.
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
Euphoria star Zendaya makes history with Emmy Award win
Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards once again, as she became the youngest actress to win two Best Actress awards. The Euphoria star took home her second accolade for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the acclaimed HBO series as Rue Bennett. The Spider-Man: No Way...
Hollyoaks airs drug boss Victor's return as Sid weighs up difficult decision
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the return of drug dealer Victor Brothers tonight (September 14), as Sid Sumner is faced with a huge decision to make. Victor has reached out to Sid and asked for a meeting at the prison. Lizzie Chen-Williams stated that it was a bad idea, but Sid explained Victor at least deserves a chance since he had been groomed by the County Lines crime machine as well.
Movies you like that nobody really saw/are mostly forgotten
Black Sunday - Directed by John Frankenheimer and starring Robert Shaw and Bruce Dern, it's based on an early novel by Silence of the Lambs author Robert Harris about a terrorist attack at an American Football game. Drop Dead Gorgeous - Mockumentary black comedy about a small town beauty pageant...
