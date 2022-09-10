ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Shane Warne biopic plans 'beyond disrespectful', daughter says

Plans to dramatise cricketer Shane Warne's life in a telemovie only months after his death are "beyond disrespectful", his eldest daughter says. Australia's Nine Network - where Warne worked as a commentator for over 20 years - reportedly began work on the project weeks after his death in March. It...
BBC

Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say

An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
BBC

Hundreds spot fireball shooting across night sky

Hundreds of people have reported seeing a "shooting star" across the sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland. The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of the fireball at 22:00 on Wednesday evening. Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to work out whether the object travelling...
