Give blood: Donor opportunities in September

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., Jamesville, noon-4:30 p.m., Sept. 11.Bobby Andrews Rec. Center, 231 E. 7th St., Washington, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 14.VFW Post 7032, 1180 Mumford Road, Greenville, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 14.St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 15.Cypress Landing Homeowner Association, 100 Marina Drive, Chocowinity, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sept. 16.VFW Post 11119, 102 First St., Vanceboro, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept. 17.St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 East Fifth St., Greenville, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 18.First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., Sept. 20.ECU Main Campus Student Center, East 10th Street, Greenville, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 21.Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Washington, 112 W. 9th St. Washington, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 21.Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., Winterville, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 21.St. James Episcopal Church, 545 E. Main St., Belhaven, 2-6:30 p.m., Sept. 23Rose of Sharon Church, 8000 Bear Grass Road, Robersonville, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 24.Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 26.First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 27.State Employees Credit Union, 152 Whispering Pines Road, Washington, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 27.ECU Health Science Student Center, 1868 Health Science Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 28.