Multnomah County, OR

KATU.com

What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
HILLSBORO, OR
#Power Lines#Emergency Management#The Eagle Creek Fire#The Corbett Fire Station
KATU.com

TriMet's New FX Service

It's about to get faster and easier to travel between downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson found out what to expect with TriMet's new FX Service. For more information on this new service, visit TriMet here. This segment was sponsored by TRIMET.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Salem brush fire 100% contained, evacuations downgraded

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Evacuation levels have been reduced as of 12 p.m. Sunday for the Vitae Springs Fire burning in south Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:. Vitae Springs Road between...
SALEM, OR
Channel 6000

Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
PORTLAND, OR

