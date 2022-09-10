Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
KATU.com
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
KATU.com
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
KATU.com
Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
KATU.com
Interstate Bridge lifts happening Friday night, Saturday morning, for routine maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — ODOT will have intermittent bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge beginning this Friday, September 17, at 9 p.m. as crews apply oil to the 6.5 miles of bridge cables. The lifts will last no more than 20 minutes at a time. They will conclude the lifts...
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
TriMet's New FX Service
It's about to get faster and easier to travel between downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson found out what to expect with TriMet's new FX Service. For more information on this new service, visit TriMet here. This segment was sponsored by TRIMET.
KATU.com
Stranger enters Northeast Portland home, climbs into 10-year-old's bed
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland homeowner says her sense of safety is shaken after a person she didn't know walked into her house Tuesday and climbed into her 10-year-old son's bed. “They came in the front door, and they wandered into my children’s room, and crawled up onto the...
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
KATU.com
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PFR knocks down small brush fire off I-205
Crews battled a 2-alarm brush fire in the Gateway green area off of Interstate 205 Saturday that was quickly handled.
kptv.com
Salem woman ‘extremely relieved’ after learning Vitae Springs Fire 100% contained
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a long day for Judy Turner, who had to leave her home off of River Road South in Salem because of a high-risk grass fire near Vitae Springs Road. “It wasn’t until somewhere between midnight and (3 a.m. Saturday) that our area was...
KATU.com
New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
KATU.com
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
KATU.com
Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
kptv.com
Salem brush fire 100% contained, evacuations downgraded
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Evacuation levels have been reduced as of 12 p.m. Sunday for the Vitae Springs Fire burning in south Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:. Vitae Springs Road between...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
Comments / 0