Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Week 3 Play of the Week: Enterprise High School

Play of the Week for Week 3 of Under the Lights goes to the Enterprise Hornets. Enterprise QB JJ Johnson threw the perfect pass to his receiver Elijah Goss, who makes the catch in double coverage and takes the ball down the field and into the endzone for a touchdown.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser returns to Chico Thursday

CHICO, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley is bringing back the Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser on Thursday. The event supports the Chico campus, which serves more than 500 children ages 5 to 18 every year. The 13th annual fundraiser will be at the Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Chico, CA
Oroville, CA
Oroville, CA
Chico, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

False fire alarms repeatedly sounding off at one Chico State dorm

CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are having a tough time sleeping through the night as the fire alarm at Whitney Hall keeps going off. "I kind of wish I lived in a different dorm because of how frequent it's going off,” said Olivia Hayes who is a freshman living in Whitney Hall.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
CHICO, CA
#Pleasant Valley#Thunderbirds
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire

PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Sons & Daughters of Italy host 23rd annual charity golf classic

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Sons and Daughters of Italy hosted its 23rd annual charity golf classic. The event includes a round of golf, plus an Italian lunch and dinner. However, meatballs aren't on the menu. They're on the golf course. Participants competed in the frozen meatball putting contest. Dozens...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Area Rescuers helping community with cat crisis

CHICO, Calif. - The end of summer is also "Kitten Season" and Chico Area Rescuers say they are in a crisis. Five agencies came together on Tuesday to offer up a solution to a year they say has been particularly challenging with thousands of kittens born in Butte County recently.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dutch Fire shuts down I-80, forces evacuations in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been issued for the Dutch Fire burning in Placer County. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions, Caltrans says. The fire has burned 25 acres in the area of Ridge Road in Dutch Flat and is paralleling Interstate 80. There is no estimated...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens

CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

