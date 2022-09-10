Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Week 3 Play of the Week: Enterprise High School
Play of the Week for Week 3 of Under the Lights goes to the Enterprise Hornets. Enterprise QB JJ Johnson threw the perfect pass to his receiver Elijah Goss, who makes the catch in double coverage and takes the ball down the field and into the endzone for a touchdown.
actionnewsnow.com
Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser returns to Chico Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley is bringing back the Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser on Thursday. The event supports the Chico campus, which serves more than 500 children ages 5 to 18 every year. The 13th annual fundraiser will be at the Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. No one was hurt and...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
actionnewsnow.com
False fire alarms repeatedly sounding off at one Chico State dorm
CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are having a tough time sleeping through the night as the fire alarm at Whitney Hall keeps going off. "I kind of wish I lived in a different dorm because of how frequent it's going off,” said Olivia Hayes who is a freshman living in Whitney Hall.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire
PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Sons & Daughters of Italy host 23rd annual charity golf classic
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Sons and Daughters of Italy hosted its 23rd annual charity golf classic. The event includes a round of golf, plus an Italian lunch and dinner. However, meatballs aren't on the menu. They're on the golf course. Participants competed in the frozen meatball putting contest. Dozens...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Area Rescuers helping community with cat crisis
CHICO, Calif. - The end of summer is also "Kitten Season" and Chico Area Rescuers say they are in a crisis. Five agencies came together on Tuesday to offer up a solution to a year they say has been particularly challenging with thousands of kittens born in Butte County recently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Dutch Fire shuts down I-80, forces evacuations in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been issued for the Dutch Fire burning in Placer County. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions, Caltrans says. The fire has burned 25 acres in the area of Ridge Road in Dutch Flat and is paralleling Interstate 80. There is no estimated...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens
CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
actionnewsnow.com
Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic
ORLAND, Calif. - One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off. A building has been secured and it is just days awhile from opening. The clinic is set to open on October 1, 2022, it will be located in the heart of Orland.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
activenorcal.com
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
Comments / 0