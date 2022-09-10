Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current records: Raiders 0-0; Chargers 0-0

What to Know

The AFC West might be the toughest division in the N.F.L. The Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders are each playoff calibers teams. Each team is led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and has offensive weapons a football coach dreams about having.

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The trade did not surprise many fans, but with Adams arguably being the best in the league at his position, some felt it would cost more to acquire the Fresno State alumni.

The Chargers were not stingy with their money during the offseason. They signed Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson for five years, $82.5 million, $40 million guaranteed.

Around the same time, the Chargers traded a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick to the Chicago Bears for six-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack.

They also resigned their All-Pro strong safety, Derwin James, to a four-year $76.5 million extension with $42 million guaranteed.

How to Watch

When: Sep. 11, at 1:30 P.M. PT

Where: Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium

Channel: 13

Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to the latest N.F.L. odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

The Raiders have won three of their last five games against the Chargers.