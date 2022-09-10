Rogers takes advantage of Farmington miscues and remains unbeaten

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Sadie Rucker

ROGERS – Some costly mistakes and penalties put Farmington in an early deficit Friday night, but the Class 5A Cardinals continued to go toe-to-toe with 7A Rogers to the final whistle. In the end, the Mounties were able to take advantage and make big plays of their own to claim a 52-39 victory to remain unbeaten.

“We spotted them 10 points in the first quarter,” Farmington head coach J.R. Eldridge said. “We gave the ball up twice and weren’t able to dig ourselves out of that hole.”

The game began sluggishly as both offenses turned the ball over quickly. The Mounties gave it over on downs on their first possession as Farmington’s David Stettmeier stopped quarterback Dane Williams short of the first down at the Mounties’ 44. But after a penalty called back a 33-yard completion on Farmington’s first play from scrimmage, the Cardinals fumbled it right back on the following play. Mountie cornerback Adam Schmersahl recovered at the Rogers’ 37.

The Mounties (3-0) then drove down and got a 33-yard field goal by J.T. Miller to take a 3-0 lead with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals (2-1), who seemed to shoot themselves in the foot throughout the first half, fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, as Beau Williams pounced on the ball for the Mounties at the Cardinals’ 19. Two plays later, Dane Williams hit tight end Jansen Garner for a 16-yard touchdown and a 10-point lead.

Farmington had four turnovers in the game and were called for 16 penalties, some in crucial spots, including having a touchdown called back. The Cardinals actually outgained the Mounties, 530-431 in total offensive yardage.

“We were opportunistic early in the game and were able to get the lead, and I think that was the biggest thing because they had to play from behind all night,” Rogers head coach Chad Harbison said. “They are a good football team and will be a tough out for anyone they play, so it was good to get a game like this. And we were able to get the win.”

Then things went haywire as the team’s combined for three touchdowns in the final 36 seconds of the first quarter.

Williams connected with Mabry Verser for a 32-yard score to put Rogers up by 17. But on Farmington’s ensuing drive, running back Russell Hodge broke free on the first play, shedding a number of tackles, to ramble 52 yards for the score, cutting the lead to 17-7 with 23 seconds on the clock.

Not to be outdone, Mountie senior Tye Cunningham then fielded the kickoff at the 3 and broke loose down the right sideline for a 97-yard touchdown return to make it 24-7.

“Tye just came up big for us tonight,” Harbison said. “He starts at receiver for us and had to play a bunch at corner, and just really came through with some big plays. He had a heck of a game.”

Vanzant connected with Luke Elsik on an 81-yard Cardinal touchdown midway through the second quarter, only to have Cunningham come right back on a swing pass from Williams and go 68 yards to give the Mounties a 31-14 lead.

Vanzant then hit his favorite target Peyton Funk for a 10-yard TD to send the Cardinals to the intermission down 31-21.

Vanzant completed 22 of 38 passes on the night for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns. Funk caught 15 of those passes for 210 yards and 2 TDs.

The teams again traded touchdowns in the third quarter, as Williams plunged in from a yard out for Rogers, and four plays into the ensuing drive, Hodge scored his second touchdown for the Cardinals.

Then the younger brother got involved as Cam Cunningham picked off a Farmington pass and bolted back 72 yards for the score.

But the resilient Vanzant quickly came back and hit Funk for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 45-33 with 4:42 remaining in the game.

“I’m proud of our kids to keep fighting and getting after it the whole game, and we made some great plays out there, but we just didn’t play clean football tonight,” Eldridge said. “We obviously want to win the game, but I feel great about our football team. I mean we got young guys out there, so we can learn from these mistakes and can just continue to get better.

Jacob Jenkins scored the final points for Rogers on a 55-yard scoring jaunt, before Vanzant added to the Farmington score with a 9-yard strike to Lawson DeVault in the waning moments.

Harbison was happy with the win, but still aims to get better.

“We’ve got to fix the mistakes and penalties, obviously, and that’s an issue with our team right now that we’ve got to fix,” he said.

Rogers will be off next week, before hosting Fort Smith Southside on Sept. 23 in the 7A-West Conference opener. Farmington is off next week, before traveling to Harrison for their 5A-West opener on Sept. 23.