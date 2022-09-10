ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

American Heritage Plantation football overwhelms Glades Central

By Joe Frisaro
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

PLANTATION, FLORIDA – Any concerns that American Heritage Plantation might be looking ahead were quickly put to rest on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Blake Murphy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter alone, and the Patriots washed away Glades Central, 56-0, in a game that was delayed 35 minutes at the start due to lightning and threatening weather.

The outcome was never in doubt, and neither was the effort level by one of Florida’s top football programs.

Glades Central (1-2) scheduled the game to get a test against a state power. For American Heritage (4-0), the contest turned into a tune up for what’s ahead.

For the Patriots, Friday could have been a trap game because next week, they travel to defending state champion, Chaminade-Madonna.

First, Chaminade will be tested at 11 a.m. Saturday against Miami Northwestern at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium. The game originally was set for Thursday in Miami, but it was postponed due to weather.

“I want to see if these guys can really focus in the moment, and not worry about down the road,” Patriots coach Mike Smith said. “Let’s see us play our best ball tonight. We’re just trying to create that habit here. Every play has to have a life of its own.”

The players took their coach’s message to heart.

Receiver Brandon Inniss caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter, and after 12 minutes of play, his night was done. But that didn’t mean the Ohio State commit didn’t keeping his head in the game. The senior was vocal on the sidelines, offering instruction to his fellow receivers and teammates.

“That’s what Coach Mike has been saying since he became head coach here,” Inniss said. “We’ve got to play hard. We’ve got to do us. That’s what he’s been telling us the whole season. Ever since he became head coach. We just follow him.”

Ohio State bound wide receiver Brandon Innis caught a pair of touchdown passes Friday night despite playing just one quarter in American Heritage Plantation's 56-0 rout of Glades Central.

Photo by Joe Frisaro

Heritage opened the scoring at 8:35 of the first quarter on Murphy’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Judah Stubbs. Inniss scored his first touchdown less than three minutes later on a 19-yard leaping reception in the end zone.

Murphy hooked up with Coi Jean-Noel on a 15-yard touchdown strike, making it 21-0. And Inniss showed his catch-and-run ability, when he scored on a 16-yard pass play, breaking tackles on his way into the end zone.

“I preach to them all the time: One day at a time. One practice at a time. One rep at a time,” Smith said. “In the locker room before the game, I challenge them. Let me see you play your best ball. Last week we came out. We were in a run the clock last week, and we got a little complacent. We can’t let that creep in.”

The Patriots have dominated all four games, outscoring their opponents, 192-61.

After the first quarter, Inniss was basically offering his input from the sidelines, supporting his teammates.

There’s no shortage of young talent. In the second quarter, Jerry Dinkins III scored the first of his two touchdown runs. It was a 1-yard play that he actually fumbled, but recovered in the end zone at 9:31 in the quarter.

The next touchdown was turned in by freshman receiver Malachi Toney on a 29-yard reception from Dia Bell, making it 42-0.

The University of Miami already is interested in Toney.

“He’s a great player. A great kid,” Inniss said of his freshman teammate. “Off the field, he helps people out. When he lines up against somebody, he knows they’re not going to beat him. He has a good mentality. As long as he keeps that, and keeps being humble, he’s going to be one to watch.”

Only a freshman, Malachi Toney has already received interest from the University of Miami. He had touchdown reception on Friday.

Photo by Joe Frisaro

Toney’s goal is simple.

“I’m trying to prove I’m the best in ’26 [receiver class],” Toney said. “This game was good. Coach Mike has been preaching that since summer workouts at the start of the summer. He told us, hard work pays off.”

Being a mentor is role Inniss embraces.

“That’s really important for me,” the future Ohio State receiver said. “I’m probably the oldest receiver on this team. I’m just coaching my younger guys. If they need little tips here and there, I’ve been telling them since they got here, just ask me.

“I’ve been playing high school varsity for five years now. Just ask me. I’ve got you. I give them little points and tips. I watch film. Like, I see on punts. I see where they’re going to kick to. I tell them how far to line up. Things like that, to make it easier on them.”

Late in the third quarter, Byron Louis scored on a 21-yard run, and Dinkins’ second TD of the game was an 18-yard run.

For American Heritage, it was a total team effort.

Kicker Wylie Shaw converted all eight of his extra point attempts. Linebacker Bowden Drewes blocked a punt that set up the second touchdown. And the defense recorded the shutout.

“We’re 45 strong,” Smith said. “I don’t have a roster of 85 to 100 guys. At any moment, some of those guys you saw in the third and fourth quarters tonight can be thrown into a critical situation.

“We’ve been lucky with that the first four games, every single player who has put the uniform on has gotten into the game, including the ESPN game. It’s critical. Not only for this season, but to build the future of this program. Get those valuable game reps.”

American Heritage Plantation head coach Mike Smith was pleased with his team's focus in Friday's victory over Glades Central. Now, they can look ahead to next week's showdown with Chaminade-Madonna.

Photo by Joe Frisaro

