wvlt.tv
Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden girls soccer team were tabbed as the number one team in the country. That’s according to the united soccer coaches high school rankings. The defending state champions carried their winning ways into the 2022 season. They extended their winning streak to eight straight...
wvlt.tv
Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol nation is getting behind this Tennessee football team. If you need any evidence, the Florida game is officially sold out. The Vols focus their energy on Saturday night’s showdown with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. That was part of the conversation on the weekly Vol Network Vol Calls program Wednesday night.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium
It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Closing In On Neyland Sellout Against Akron
The Tennessee fanbase is more than ready for their first Saturday game of the season in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will host Akron this Saturday night in the first home weekend game after hosting Ball State on a Thursday night to open the fall. According to Tennessee AD Danny White...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee releases 2023 SEC baseball schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee’s SEC Baseball schedule has been announced. The Vols will host Florida, Vandy, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. They’ll travel to Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Missouri and Auburn. The defending SEC champion Volunteers will open their SEC slate on the road at Georgia (March...
wvlt.tv
SEC announces adjustment to future Tennessee football schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations. Because the...
Tennessee is reloading on offense with 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper and Andrew provide intel on the top offensive commit for Tennessee in their 2023 class 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava.
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Announced for Tennessee-Florida
No.15 Tennessee (2-0,0-0) will host Akron (1-1, 0-0) at home this weekend at 7 pm ET on ESPN+. The Vols are riding a wave of momentum after a thrilling overtime victory against Pitt. While the Zips await on Saturday, a showdown is on the horizon on September 24th as No.18 Florida is set to come to ...
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee DB calls Vols 'much more professional' than former school Georgia Tech
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker recently shared his thoughts on his transition from Georgia Tech to the Rocky Top, and it’s safe to say he is happy with the decision he made. Some of that comes down to the environment, which Walker seems to believe is better at Tennessee.
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
wvlt.tv
Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!. The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Lots of sunshine and lower humidity this week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity has arrived and looks to stick around for several days. That will allow temperatures overnight to drop into the 50s!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
First Lady commends Tennessee’s ‘Grow Your Own’ teacher pipeline program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, a former English teacher, toured Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy in Knoxville and spoke at the University of Tennessee’s campus to see what educators in Tennessee are doing differently to recruit, respect and retain teachers.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
wvlt.tv
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
wvlt.tv
Heat gradually building, above average temperatures starting today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are gradually increasing, in the morning and afternoon, but you’ll notice that heat climbing to around 90 degrees!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
