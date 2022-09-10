ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden girls soccer team were tabbed as the number one team in the country. That’s according to the united soccer coaches high school rankings. The defending state champions carried their winning ways into the 2022 season. They extended their winning streak to eight straight...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol nation is getting behind this Tennessee football team. If you need any evidence, the Florida game is officially sold out. The Vols focus their energy on Saturday night’s showdown with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. That was part of the conversation on the weekly Vol Network Vol Calls program Wednesday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium

It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Closing In On Neyland Sellout Against Akron

The Tennessee fanbase is more than ready for their first Saturday game of the season in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will host Akron this Saturday night in the first home weekend game after hosting Ball State on a Thursday night to open the fall. According to Tennessee AD Danny White...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee releases 2023 SEC baseball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee’s SEC Baseball schedule has been announced. The Vols will host Florida, Vandy, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. They’ll travel to Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Missouri and Auburn. The defending SEC champion Volunteers will open their SEC slate on the road at Georgia (March...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

SEC announces adjustment to future Tennessee football schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations. Because the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
wvlt.tv

Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!. The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lots of sunshine and lower humidity this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity has arrived and looks to stick around for several days. That will allow temperatures overnight to drop into the 50s!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heat gradually building, above average temperatures starting today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are gradually increasing, in the morning and afternoon, but you’ll notice that heat climbing to around 90 degrees!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN

