All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. After a two year hiatus, the NPR Politics Podcast is headed back to the stage, featuring a panel of favorite NPR voices, including Ashley Lopez, Asma Khalid, Domenico Montanaro, Susan Davis, and Tamara Keith. The all-star cast will dig into local and national midterm races, the big political news and issues in Texas, and what they just cannot let go of.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO