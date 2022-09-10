ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food

Downtown's newest food hall is finally taking shape. Lyric Market announced the nine vendors that will serve diners when it opens this fall. Located in the Theater District at 411 Smith St., the 14,000-square-foot space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week with lunch and dinner available on the weekends. The facility includes a 7,500-square-foot deck, a private event space, and a mural by artist Alex Arzu. An adjacent parking garage offers hundreds of spaces, which is sure to appeal to downtown visitors.
