weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 7 to 10 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:01:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 10 feet, subsiding around 6 to 9 feet tonight into Friday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:01:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 10 feet, subsiding around 6 to 9 feet tonight into Friday. * WHERE...Beaches of the northeast to northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nevada, including the following county, Elko. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portions of I80 including Silver Zone Pass. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet, subsiding around 5 feet tonight. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...Through late Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:01:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 10 feet, subsiding around 6 to 9 feet tonight into Friday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Minnesota Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves and wind may decrease for a time this morning into mid-afternoon before ramping up again. Dangerous swimming conditions will continue Friday.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-16 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SURF EXPECTED ACROSS THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A potent storm system, the extra-tropical remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to move from the Northern Pacific Thursday, through the Southern Bering Thursday night and Friday morning, and into the Northern Bering Sea late Friday into Saturday. This system will undergo rapid cyclogenesis (strengthening) as it moves through the Bering Sea, deepening from 965 mb Thursday to around 945 mb by Friday afternoon. While there is still some uncertainty on the exact track and strength of this system, model guidance is converging on a track taking the low from near Attu Island Thursday afternoon to Saint Matthew Island by Saturday morning. For the Kuskokwim Delta, winds are expected to increase by late morning Friday and continue through Saturday morning before slowly diminishing Saturday night. Sustained winds of 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible, especially along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. The combination of strong winds and fetch will also produce a storm surge along the coast, leading to the potential for coastal erosion and flooding along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. Current guidance is indicating a potential surge of 5 to 7 feet above normal highest tide line along the entirety of the Kuskokwim Delta coast, including Kuskokwim Bay. We will continue to closely monitor this storm. Those with interests on or near the Kuskokwim Delta Coast should keep close tabs on this storm and be prepared to take protective actions. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for De Kalb, Kane, Kendall, Lee, Northern Will, Ogle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Kendall; Lee; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall, Southern Cook and Northern Will Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bureau and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A few rounds of showers and storms are expected to move through the region today into the weekend. Heavier rainfall will be most likely tonight into Friday evening and may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles, especially around the times of high tide, are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog with visibilities less than one quarter mile will continue across Marion County early this morning. Conditions will improve around 9 am. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
