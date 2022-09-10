Read full article on original website
Related
culturemap.com
Cap City Comedy Club presents The Christi Show - Ms. Shirleen
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Christianee (pronounced Chris-tee-knee) Porter, also known as The Christi Show, is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. She is an entertainer who loves to act, sing, rap, and dance, and in 2013, she started doing stand-up comedy. Christianee enjoyed performing on stage but became exhausted from fighting for her spot. She decided to start making improv videos online as different characters. In July 2016, her character, "Ms. Shirleen" went viral, and she started traveling the country performing and singing as her.
culturemap.com
Lake Travis Film Festival
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Lake Travis Film Festival is a four-day in-person film festival that will feature a lineup showcasing films featuring a wide assortment of genres, styles, and topics from the indie film community, both stateside and international. The festival will screen 92 films (eight narrative features, 11 documentary features, 45 narrative short films, six short documentaries, nine music videos, and 13 student shorts).
culturemap.com
Cam in concert with Amythyst Kiah and Jillian Jacqueline
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
culturemap.com
Austin Forum on Technology & Society presents Space: How Rockets, Satellites, and Telescopes Are Enhancing Our World and Helping to Understand the Universe
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Forum on Technology & Society will host a conversational event with three experts in space technologies and astronomy: Tom Markusic of Firefly Aerospace, Moriba Jah of Privateer, and Micaela Bagley of UT Austin’s Astronomy Department. The panel will discuss and show images and videos describing the current space industry prospects and challenges, the latest astronomy insights from JWST, and how these technologies and our continuous quests for knowledge about space are transforming our society, bringing us together, inspiring us, and driving human understanding.
Comments / 0