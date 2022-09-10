Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
luxury-houses.net
An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility
What had been labeled as one of the six biggest nuisance motels in Long Beach is now being purchased by the city and will be turned into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. The post Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
idesignarch.com
Farmhouse Style Beach Cottage with Open Concept Living
This welcoming cottage in Newport Beach, California combines the design aesthetic of a classic European farmhouse with coastal style living. William Guidero Planning and Design created spaces by opening up the home’s three pocket doors to allow more room for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Interior living areas and an exterior courtyard become one massive, open living space.
pasadenanow.com
Michaels Retail Property Sold
Michaels home decor and crafts retail property at 1155 East Colorado Boulevard Pasadena was recently sold. The one-acre, 21,480 square foot, two-story building, originally built in 1939, has long been occupied by the Michaels store, and the store owners plan to remain on the property. The store is not closing.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
outlooknewspapers.com
International School Buys Pickwick Parcel
First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The International School of Los Angeles, or LILA, announced on Wednesday the purchase of a 3.8-acre portion of the Pickwick property adjacent to the school’s campus. The parcel — which includes the ice rink currently home to...
localemagazine.com
Elevate Your Sunday Brunch at These 6 Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From Kimchi Bloody Marys to Lobster and Caviar Flatbreads, These Hotspots Know How to Brunch!. Beverly Hills is the place to be when it comes to all things luxury. From fancy al fresco dining to upscale shopping on Rodeo Drive, the 90210 knows how to celebrate the finer things in life. Since brunch is the ultimate dining and drinking experience of the week, what better place than Beverly Hills to celebrate Sunday Funday? Whether you’re craving a zesty bloody mary or bubbly mimosas, these six elegant restaurants serve up some of the best brunch in Beverly Hills. best brunch in beverly hills.
Video: Thieves try to pull front gate of DTLA cannabis dispensary with car in brazen burglary
They even tried to smash through the thick glass on the front doors, but when both attempts failed, they used a power tool to cut through the metal bars on a back window.
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA
A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Santa Monica Mirror
Ocean Park Association Letter on Lincoln Project
The following is a letter from the Ocean Park Association (OPA) on a development that is set to bring 521 apartments and 36,000 square feet of retail space to the corner of Lincoln and Ocean Park boulevards. Our Position:. Our bylaws state that “the purpose of OPA is to advocate...
Amazon Go convenience store opens in Whittier
A new type of Amazon store is opening in Whittier this morning. This is the first Amazon Go in Southern California, Amazon’s take on a high-tech convenience store. It has the basics, like candy, drinks and snacks, but there’s also a kitchen where you can order breakfast and lunch items. The store features Amazon’s Just […]
Five Star Hotel or Ketamine Clinic? Beverly Hills' Pasithea Seeks to Turn Drug Therapy Into a Luxury Experience
On the stretch of Sunset Boulevard, where the line between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills becomes faint, inside an eight-story, low-rise medical building, wrapped with a 60-foot poster of J.Lo’s pixel-perfect naked body, the ketamine clinic of the near future is preparing for the clinically depressed. Pasithea is the...
KTLA.com
6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit
After a tough few years for the restaurant industry, food magazine Bon Appétit is celebrating what’s new and exciting in the industry with its list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in America. Six California restaurants earned a mention, and fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
Thieves charge $37,000 at Cartier after stealing CA man's wallet while he was out surfing
The man says the suspects also went to an Apple store and spent thousands. Plus, his friend's credit cards were also stolen and were used to purchase $40,000 worth of merchandise at The Grove.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Bank Robber Remains at-large
Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a Wilshire Boulevard bank recently. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m., a bank robbery occurred at the US Bank located at 1401 Wilshire Boulevard. “The suspect entered the location...
Eater
LA’s Messhall Team Opens a Laid-Back Barbecue Joint Near the Beach
Just in time for the inevitable fall heat waves in Los Angeles, there is a new, mellow hangout coming to the quiet coastal city of Seal Beach. The Backyard is a barbecue-focused restaurant with myriad drinks on offer, set just steps from the cooling Pacific Ocean and right on Seal Beach’s Main Street, which should make it popular on weekends. Better still, the restaurant comes from a very familiar Los Angeles restaurant group.
