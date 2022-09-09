BISMARCK, N.D. — Legalizing recreational pot in North Dakota could cut the number of people who are registered to use the drug as medicine by at least 80%, due to access to bigger quantities and more varied products, a health official said Monday.Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota succeeded last month in bringing the matter to a public vote in November by submitting more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get it on the ballot.The state has issued more than 8,200 identification cards to qualifying patients since North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.North Dakota's...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO