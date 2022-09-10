MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.

MAILI, HI ・ 6 HOURS AGO