Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action. Vandalism and trespassing have...
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
Portable oxygen cylinder, regulator mechanism identified as possible origin in Kailua ambulance explosion
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A preliminary investigation into the deadly ambulance explosion outside of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua has determined a possible origin point at a portable oxygen cylinder, city officials said. The fire started just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, as the EMS crew was transporting a...
Never give up! KITV4 producer inspires others after growing up homeless on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It takes a lot of people to put on a newscast including many people behind the scenes. The producer of the new KITV4 Island News at 4 has quite a story to tell -- one of hope, inspiration, and success.
Monster home in Kalihi, with 23 bedrooms and bathrooms, leaves community frustrated
It's a house critics sounded off against as it was being built several years ago. KITV-4's 'A'ali'i Dukelow shows us the controversial property.
In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice
MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
Maui artist famous for iconic Rolling Stones album cover fundraising to fight pediatric cancer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- He's the Rock n' Roll art icon. The man behind the infamous "Mouth and Tongue" Rolling Stones album cover. Ruby Mazur is also an outspoken advocate for the advancement of pediatric cancer care. "If there's any way any of us can help alleviate such a horrible experience,"...
Two hospitalized after accident in Aiea on Kamemeha Highway
AIEA (KITV4) -- Two were hospitalized after a collision Wednesday in Aiea. The accident happened Wednesday, September 14 around 2 p.m. in front of Runner's Hi, on Kamehameha Highway.
Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand. Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
URGENT: Hawaii shelter needs puppy fosters now!
With 26 puppies in their care and with more scheduled to arrive this week, HIHS urgently needs your help.
