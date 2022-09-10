ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
MAILI, HI
KITV.com

2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
HONOLULU, HI

