One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired

By PJ O'Keefe
 5 days ago
One person is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 126 W. 6th Street.

Police officers on the scene said around 15 rounds were fired in the incident. Those officers also said that there were police in the area at the time, but it's not believed they were an intended target.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The suspected shooter fled on foot in a nearby alley, police said. No description of that suspect was provided.

WCPO will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

UnohooClan UnohooClan
5d ago

WHYYYY? WHY can't ppl just STOP? WHY can't ppl just stop hurting one another? whatever reason they think they have, it's not worth it. it's not okay. why do people only seem to care about their own family members or friends getting hurt? but yet too many people in this world are so quick to pull the trigger when it comes to others? others family members and Friends? we are too selfish as human beings. not enough of us think about everyone overall as a whole and rather just think of ourselves individually and it's not okay

cool as ice
5d ago

No one knows how to fight anymore, sad really sad. thank god I know there's no guns pulled when I fight on the ice

Rich Wright
4d ago

Good job mayor and city council! This city is becoming as bad as Chicago or New York. Very sad. Instead of living up to its potential it is living up to the name "Nasty Nati".

