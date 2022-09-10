Read full article on original website
Terri Molsness
4d ago
When I drive on I-5 to Seattle people wiz by me going 95 all of the time. So this isn't surprising.
Reply(2)
5
Related
Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.
KOMO News
Tukwila police searching for 'The Hulk' who lifted a light pole after a crash
TUKWILA, Wash. — Police in Tukwila are looking for a hard-to-find Hulk in their area. It started as a simple single-vehicle crash in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard on Sept. 11. Tukwila police say a vehicle there hit a light pole, causing it to fall onto the...
KOMO News
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
Tacoma school bus with children involved in collision with two cars
A school bus in Tacoma was involved in a collision with two cars on Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 4 p.m., officers responded to Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street. Tacoma police said there were minor injuries. No word if there were...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KOMO News
University of Washington team helping to find, recover floatplane crash wreckage
MUTINY BAY, Wash. — “This is a tragedy, and you don’t want to get a call like this,” UW Applied Physics Laboratory Executive Director Kevin Williams said. Williams and his team of researchers have been perfecting their “multi-sensor tow body” over the last five years, testing it out in local waters, like Lake Washington. It was originally designed to find sunken munitions in the water.
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
KOMO News
West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen this weekend following final tests
SEATTLE — Leaders say they are confident the West Seattle Bridge will reopen, on-time, this weekend. The final load testing event happened Tuesday on the bridge. The testing is one of the last steps ahead of Sunday's long-awaited reopening after more than two years of construction work due to cracking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Snohomish County deputies say a man was shot in the head overnight in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot in the head in Snohomish County early Monday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an assault-with-a-weapon incident in the 100 block of 127th Street SE in Everett around 1:19 a.m. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot to the head.
KOMO News
Firefighters knock down morning fire at Seattle homeless encampment near I-5
SEATTLE — Firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near I-5 in Seattle on Monday morning. The fire began along 12th Avenue South and Judkins Street. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
KOMO News
Bolt Creek Fire burns nearly 8,000 acres near Skykomish, remains 2% contained
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The skies are clearing in the Puget Sound region after a smoky weekend caused by the Bolt Creek Fire, which started early Saturday morning. The fire, which is just 2% contained as of 9 a.m. Monday, has burned an estimated 7,660 acres in King County north of Skykomish.
KOMO News
Looming railroad strike would cause cancellations for Amtrak Cascades, Sounder train
SEATTLE, Wash. — Local and regional transit authorities are warning of cancellations to commuter rail service ahead of a looming railroad strike. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is working with Amtrak and the Oregon Department of Transportation to plan for alternative transportation amid the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations.
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
KOMO News
Seattle police searching for suspect in fatal shooting in Denny Triangle area
SEATTLE — Police are investigating the city's latest deadly shooting. Officers found a 48-year-old man wounded near 7th Avenue and Lenora Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Denny Triangle neighborhood, near the Amazon Spheres downtown. First responders tried saving the man’s life but were unsuccessful. Seattle police...
Comments / 5