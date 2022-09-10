William W. Twombly, 97, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born August 15, 1925 in Fanning, KS, son of Wilma and William E. Twombly. He married Beverly Henry on August 7, 1953, enjoying 69 years together. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and attended the St. Joseph Restoration Branch. Bill was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, mushroom hunting, cutting wood and doing church work. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Wilma Saunders and Jean Johnson, brothers, Sam, Leonard, George, David and Bob. Survivors include, wife, Beverly Twombly of the home, children, Tim (Janet) Twombly of Fanning, KS, David (Becky) Twombly of St. Joseph, Pam (John) Cool of St. Joseph, Lisa (Mikel) Cool of Higginsville, MO, sister, Ruth Turner of Independence, MO, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

