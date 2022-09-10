Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
Francis Anthony "Tony" Tannheimer
Francis Anthony "Tony" Tannheimer, 65, of Savannah, MO, died September 9, 2022. Tony was born September 11, 1956, in St. Joseph, MO, to Francis and Euella (Steele) Tannheimer. He was a graduate of Central High School. Tony married Sonya Johnson on June 17, 1994, and she survives of the home....
kq2.com
William "Bill" W. Twombly
William W. Twombly, 97, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born August 15, 1925 in Fanning, KS, son of Wilma and William E. Twombly. He married Beverly Henry on August 7, 1953, enjoying 69 years together. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and attended the St. Joseph Restoration Branch. Bill was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, mushroom hunting, cutting wood and doing church work. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Wilma Saunders and Jean Johnson, brothers, Sam, Leonard, George, David and Bob. Survivors include, wife, Beverly Twombly of the home, children, Tim (Janet) Twombly of Fanning, KS, David (Becky) Twombly of St. Joseph, Pam (John) Cool of St. Joseph, Lisa (Mikel) Cool of Higginsville, MO, sister, Ruth Turner of Independence, MO, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
kq2.com
Doniphan Co. Health Department administering updated boosters
(TROY, Ks.) The Doniphan County Health Department will begin administering the updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster targeting the most recent Omnicron subvariants. The CDC endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters for anyone who is 12 years and older on Sept. 1 and expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for pediatric groups in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0