Jesuit rushing attack topples Lakeridge for more than 400 yards rushing in 35-6 win

Read full article on original website
Related
Dominic Ferraro looking to rev up his ‘Ricky Bobby’ offense with the Tualatin Timberwolves
Dominic Ferraro knows he faces high expectations by installing his “Ricky Bobby” offense with the Tualatin Timberwolves. Ferraro, the first-year coach with the Timberwolves, inherited a team that reached the Class 6A championship game in 2021. Ferraro was hired by the Timberwolves after head coach Dan Lever left to coach at Silverton. He is hoping his high-powered system will keep the Timberwolves at or near the top of the highly competitive Three Rivers League.
Portland at Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow
What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Thursday, September 15, 5pm. Where: University Recreation Center ice rink, Cheney, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates...
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland’s best new food carts of 2022
While researching our annual guides to Portland’s best new food carts, what usually stands out are places that challenge expectations. Tidy trucks where fine-dining chefs shuck oysters, baking pastries and plating dishes (on actual plates!). Colorful carts exploring cuisines the city has rarely seen before, or making dishes from family recipes better than any local restaurant. Tumbledown trailers smoking Texas-style brisket as tasty as the stuff they line up for in Austin.
At least 1 person pulled from crash in Hillsboro
A person was pulled from a vehicle involved in a crash off NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
Thursday features morning clouds, afternoon sunbreaks in Portland; high 74
A deep layer of marine clouds hanging around the metro area will have Thursday starting with overcast skies. Some afternoon sunbreaks will help heat us up to about 74 degrees. The National Weather Service says the heavy cloud cover will linger along the coast with areas of heavy fog in the central coast region leading to low visibility in some areas.
KATU.com
New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
Report names University of Portland best in the west
The University of Portland is the top-ranked university in the western region of the United States, according to the U.S. News and World Report list released Tuesday.
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
pdxmonthly.com
10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest
For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our favorite new Portland food cart pods of 2022
On Tuesday, we announced our picks for Portland’s best new food carts of 2022. But going out to eat isn’t just about the food. With apologies to the big fork out in Fairview, here are our three favorite new cart pods to debut over the past year or so, taking into account the ambiance, amenities and carts at each.
Tito’s makes the best gas station-adjacent taquitos in America
Growing up in a family of Scots with a skeptical eye toward modern refrigeration, my home was usually lacking in pizza rolls, jalapeño poppers, taquitos and other hallmarks of the American frozen food aisle. And so my first-ever experience with stuffed, rolled and fried tortillas actually came with flautas, not taquitos.
Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday
Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
Sass Winery in Salem parlays minimal intervention into maximum results
Jerry Sass makes beautiful wines within yodeling distance of the Enchanted Forest. The former newspaper editor believes in organic practices in the vineyard and “hands off” practices in the cellar. The combination of organic farming without irrigation and mostly staying out of nature’s way in the winery produces some of the best wines that too many Oregonians have yet to discover.
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
‘It’s frustrating’: Homeless camp wreaking havoc on Portland small business
A decades-old small business in North Portland says a homeless camp next door is causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in theft, and they’re getting no help from the city.
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0