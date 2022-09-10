ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Sharks unveil new primary uniforms

The San Jose Sharks revealed a new set of home and away uniforms on Wednesday. The biggest change is the usage of teal pants and helmets for the home outfits. Previously, the Sharks have always worn black pants and helmets with their dark uniforms. Also changing is the re-addition of...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Sharks reveal new home, away uniforms for 2022-23 season

Throughout the week, the Sharks had been teasing an announcement that would pique the interest of fans awaiting the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. On Wednesday night at a Sharks365 event for season ticket holders, the Sharks officially unveiled the new home and away uniforms for the upcoming season.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy