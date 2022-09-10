Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
All-Access: Athens’ Student Section During Win Over Olympia
We gave our all-access camera to the Athens student section during Week Three of the football season, the Warriors got the win over Olympia. SIU Medicine is the sponsor of our all-access feature.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Sweeps Dee-Mack For Road Win
The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Deer Creek Mackinaw for a non-conference matchup on Monday night. They brought home a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6. Williamsville will travel to Riverton for a Sangamo conference game on Thursday. Thank you to WMBD for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Dejaynes’ Goal Sends Springfield Past UHigh for Conference Win
After a scoreless first it took the Senators just 1:06 into the second half to end the 0-0 tie against UHigh on Tuesday night. Springfield’s goal came from Andrew Dejaynes while Joe Brudnak picked up the shutout.
channel1450.com
Pioneers Prevail In Three Sets Against Senators
In a battle of the final unbeaten Central State Eight teams, Normal U-High prevailed on the road, winning in three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 over Springfield High. The Senators battled back from trailing 20-23 in the second set to force a third, led by Ruth Becker’s 11 kills. Illinois bound Lily Barry had 16 kills for the Pioneers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 5-10
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Reagan Kennedy (UHigh Girls Golf)...
channel1450.com
Pratt Powers Senators To Victory Over Bluedevils at Illinois College
Vincent Pratt had the assist on the first goal in the first half and then scored two in the second half to power Springfield High to a 3-1 win over Quincy at Illinois College on Monday evening. Ty Dyson scored the Senators’ first half goal. Boen Brockmiller scored the goal for Quincy.
wlds.com
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
nprillinois.org
A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen
Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side. Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers. Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail. Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan. Springfield Public Schools enrollment...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
wlds.com
No One Injured In Two Vehicle Crash Near Bluff Springs
No one was injured when two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 125 near Bluff Springs yesterday evening. Illinois State Police reports indicate that two vehicles were traveling westbound on Illinois Route 125 nearing Arenz Lane in the vicinity of Bluff Springs. One vehicle stopped in the roadway and attempted to turn into their private drive. ISP says the vehicle traveling behind did not see the vehicle in front had stopped to turn and rear-ended the vehicle.
foxillinois.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
Comments / 0