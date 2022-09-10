ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — It's been over a week since some people in Placer County were told to leave their homes due to the Mosquito Fire. However, others are still in Foresthill and are refusing to leave their homes. Even with the fire coming close to areas like Foresthill Tuesday, some people feel they have no other choice but to protect their neighborhood.
