Fort Worth, TX, September 13, 2022—Next summer, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) will mount the first-ever examination of Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. Bringing together defining examples of Nevelson’s wall works, installations, and prints from across the country—many side by side for the first time—The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury illuminates Nevelson’s multidimensional mastery of form and reaffirms the significance of her works as critical accounts of American history. The World Outside will be on view at the Carter from August 27, 2023, through January 7, 2024, before traveling to Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, ME.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO