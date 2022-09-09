Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
As Fort Worth ages, new program teaches high school students how to care for older adults
Nina Cox cultivates compassion. The nursing instructor shows her students at North Side High School how to interact with people who are decades older than them and who have dementia. Cox reminds her class not to use modern slang, like bussin, a word her students often use to describe a good situation, around their residents. Learn their slang and use it to communicate, she advises.
Fort Worth to purchase three acres of land for Far Northwest Library
A place for community gathering. That’s how Marilyn Marvin, Fort Worth’s assistant library director, described the newest expansion of the Fort Worth Public Library coming to Avondale-Haslet Road. “As always, libraries have books,” she said. “But this space is about more than books. We are committed to providing...
In-depth exploration of Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper to premiere at the Carter
Fort Worth, TX, September 13, 2022—Next summer, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) will mount the first-ever examination of Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. Bringing together defining examples of Nevelson’s wall works, installations, and prints from across the country—many side by side for the first time—The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury illuminates Nevelson’s multidimensional mastery of form and reaffirms the significance of her works as critical accounts of American history. The World Outside will be on view at the Carter from August 27, 2023, through January 7, 2024, before traveling to Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, ME.
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo tickets on sale today
WHAT: Rodeo tickets to the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo go on sale to the public this morning at 10 a.m. Dickies Arena, the nation’s premier venue for rodeo, provides a fan experience that’s second to none. THREE WAYS TO PURCHASE:. Online at www.fwssr.com ;. By...
Fort Worth Fashion Week returns for season two with more shows, designers: ‘We have only just begun’
After a successful kickstart in February, season two of Fort Worth Fashion Week is back on Sept. 19 with fresh ideas, designers and runway shows. This fall, the creative minds behind the week of events say they are casting a wider net to capture more of what makes the city’s fashion unique.
Molto Properties breaks ground on speculative industrial development in Grand Prairie
Dallas – September 8, 2022 – On behalf ofMolto Properties, CBRE announced construction has started on two speculative distribution buildings at GSW Commerce Center at 161, a Class A+ logistics park in DFW’s highly desirable Great Southwest/Arlington (GSW) industrial submarket. Both rear load buildings are the initial phase of development and will total 464,495 square feet. They are expected to deliver in summer 2023.
Made in Tarrant: Optimized Waste Removal
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small business started in Tarrant County. What: Company provides waste removal to apartments in North Texas. . Who: Micah Stateson, founder and president. Company founded: June 2020. No. of employees: 8. Contact: www.optimizedwasteremoval.com and 833-832-6697. FWR interview with...
Listen: People who’ve lost a loved one to suicide are at greater risk of suicide.
Editor’s note: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for people in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors who will listen and provide resources and support. This is the first...
After store closure, women-owned businesses bring fair-trade to Fort Worth
The COVID-19 pandemic ended Etico’s short run. The boutique, which sold fair-trade, women-owned companies’ products and created a space for them to gain exposure and connect with customers, closed its doors less than two years after opening in 2019. But the store’s former owner, Marissa Heyl, said the...
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s office will use an additional $2.2 million to solve an $18 million problem
While Tarrant County struggles to house inmates, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.2 million through Tarrant County’s proposed 2023 budget. County officials hope the funding, which will target higher salaries for jail employees and new patrol officers, will ease some of the office’s staffing challenges. Tarrant County recently was forced to spend $18 million to house inmates in a private prison in Garza County.
A matter of debate? Republican candidates for Tarrant DA, county judge say there’s no need
Debates aren’t needed before the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to the Republican candidates for the top two elected offices in Tarrant County. Republicans Tim O’Hare and Phil Sorrells, who lead in fundraising, declined an invitation to the Fort Worth Report’s general election debate — mirroring national trends among front-running candidates. They also have so far declined every other debate since the primary season.
