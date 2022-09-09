Read full article on original website
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
WFAA
A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market
WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up of Dallas Restaurant Opening and Closings
It's almost fall, and the weather is starting to tease us with sometimes cool-ish temperatures. Starbucks has already brought back the PSL for its 19th year, which is the only harbinger of autumn many of us need. The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is not cooling off, however. Here's our latest round-up of recent openings and closings.
Shakertins Continues Expansion Across DFW
Another location to enjoy burgers, hand-rolled pizzas, and an extensive bar menu is coming next spring.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new mouth-watering foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
$43 million new-build mansion hits market in University Park enclave of Volk Estates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. After four years of construction, the finishing touches are being put on a 23,688-square-foot mansion in University Park, and the grand limestone palace has hit the market priced at $43 million. The home at 6915 Baltimore Drive in...
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
dallasexpress.com
2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Tickets Available
Tickets for the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) went on sale Tuesday, September 13. The new season of the stock show will start on January 13, 2023, and run through February 4. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at the Dickies Arena box office.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
rejournals.com
Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
tvnewscheck.com
KDFW Dallas Morning Anchor Turns Retirement Into Blood Drive
Over the years, Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on KDFW, has given more than 17 gallons of blood. So during Ryan’s final week on Good Day before retiring, he encouraged viewers to donate blood in his honor. And boy, did they. Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on...
Music City Mall in Lewisville sold to new owners
Los Angeles-based company 1000 South Vermont LLC and its affiliates purchased Music City Mall on Aug. 25, according to city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) For the second time in five years, Music City Mall has changed hands. Lewisville Economic Development Director Marichelle Samples confirmed Sept. 13 that Los...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas￼
American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
Michelin Starred Chef To Hold Pop-up Dinner In Plano
Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October. Earlier this year,...
