Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘Putin’s Chef’ Also Now in Charge of Putin’s War?
Nearly seven months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine, the war seems to have an unofficial new leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman long accused of being the puppetmaster behind the shadowy Wagner Group.Following myriad reports in recent months of Prigozhin touring Russian prisons in search of new cannon fodder, video leaked Wednesday that, for the first time, appeared to provide visual confirmation of the recruiting effort, as a man clearly resembling Prigozhin was caught on film telling inmates of a penal colony they could join Wagner and earn their freedom by fighting in Ukraine—or be shot if...
Russian forces in Ukraine dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.
Comments / 0