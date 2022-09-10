Read full article on original website
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People in Scotland and Northern Ireland saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night -- a fiery streak that looked like a meteor, but wasn't. The fireball was also seen by some skywatchers in northern England. The UK Meteor Network said about 800 people reported seeing the streaking fireball, which was visible for about 20 seconds.
Organizers of Øya, the World’s Greenest Music Festival, Explain How It’s Done
While the title of the “world’s greenest music festival” may be impossible to determine with total accuracy, Norway’s long-running Øya is as close as it gets. The festival — which has featured Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Robyn, Lana Del Rey, the Cure and hundreds of Norwegian acts since it launched in 1999 — has been named an “Outstanding” honoree by the international non-profit A Greener Festival nine out of the last 10 years the awards were held, and is certified as an “Environmental Lighthouse” by the Norwegian foundation of the same name. In 2010, it even received an honorary award from...
WTA chief denies women's tennis will return to China next year amid the Peng Shuai scandal... insisting the tour will continue to boycott the country until they receive transparent proof that the former player is living freely and safely
Women’s tennis will continue to boycott China until there is a resolution to the Peng Shuai scandal, contrary to hints that they may return there next year. Steve Simon, Chief Executive of the WTA Tour, has emphasised that they will not be ditching their principles and returning to what has become one of its key markets for tournaments.
Bahamas PM signals referendum to remove Charles III as head of state
The prime minister of the Bahamas has said he will hold a referendum to remove King Charles III as head of state and become a republic.Phillip Davis said the decision on the country’s involvement with the British monarchy was a matter for the Bahamian public to decide upon.Speaking to reporters after signing the book of condolence at the Senate on Tuesday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the PM confirmed that having a public vote was on the table, telling reporters “for me, it always is but again it is our people who will have to decide”.“The only challenge...
UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats
The UK has risked further antagonising the European Union by responding to legal threats over the Northern Ireland Protocol by refusing to fully implement the post-Brexit agreement.Ministers are understood to have responded to Brussels’ seven infringement proceedings by saying they will continue with the grace periods on checks currently in place.Britain’s mission to the EU formally replied by the end-of-Thursday deadline, despite politics as normal being paused during the mourning period for the Queen.I can confirm we have received a reply from the UK. We will now analyse the reply before deciding on the next stepsEuropean CommissionThe PA news agency...
