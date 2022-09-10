Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Russian teachers have been asked to give up a part of their salaries and donate it to Russian soldiers invading Ukraine
Teachers at Moscow schools were reportedly asked to donate 3,000 rubles, or about $50, each to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Russian forces in Ukraine dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.
Xi reaffirms China's support for Russian core interests, in meeting with Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to give strong support to Russia for matters related to its core interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Uzbekistan, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats
The UK has risked further antagonising the European Union by responding to legal threats over the Northern Ireland Protocol by refusing to fully implement the post-Brexit agreement.Ministers are understood to have responded to Brussels’ seven infringement proceedings by saying they will continue with the grace periods on checks currently in place.Britain’s mission to the EU formally replied by the end-of-Thursday deadline, despite politics as normal being paused during the mourning period for the Queen.I can confirm we have received a reply from the UK. We will now analyse the reply before deciding on the next stepsEuropean CommissionThe PA news agency...
