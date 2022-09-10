Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
River Falls resident to be inducted into Simley High School Hall of Fame
Angela Clifton, a standout gymnast and softball player at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and current president of the River Falls Youth Softball Organization, will be inducted into the Simley High School (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) Hall of Fame this Saturday, September 17 at halftime of the Simley football game.
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader
When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she’s changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. “I started dancing when I...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rocket football pitches 50-point shutout at Wabasha-Kellogg
The Randolph Rocket football team jumped on Wabasha-Kellogg early and never looked back as they shut out the Falcons 50-0 on the road Friday night. Senior Collin Otto started the game off with a bang as he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After the Randolph defense forced Wabasha-Kellogg to punt, he returned that punt for a touchdown as well and the Rockets led 13-0 less than 3 minutes into the game.
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It all got taken away from me so fast': Blaine senior back on field after serious health scare
BLAINE, Minn. — High school football is off and running again in Minnesota, and no one is happier about that than a senior defensive lineman from Blaine. Andrew Edwards nearly died last year, so now, he's savoring every moment. The problem began with COVID in April of last year....
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Yam Haus concert rescheduled for Saturday
Phipps Fest returns to Hudson’s Lakefront Park featuring Yam Haus, a Minneapolis-based band with Hudson connections. After a rain delay, the new date for the event is Saturday, Sept. 17. Enjoy live music outdoors with drinks, food and friends. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Opening acts, Ber...
gophersports.com
Banham Returns to Minnesota as Director of Quality Control
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday the addition of Rachel Banham to the women's basketball staff as the Director of Quality Control for the 2022-23 season. "I am happy and excited to join this incredible staff back at my alma mater," Banham...
Hudson Star-Observer
Dorothy Nelson
Feb. 16, 1965 - Sept. 7, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dorothy Nelson, 57, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Fairview University Hospital. Services were previously held. Burial was in Kinnickinnic Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
Hudson Star-Observer
Jerry Chester Brandt
Jerry Chester Brandt, age 84, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 on his morning walk in his neighborhood in River Falls. He was born the son of Chester and Beatrice Brandt on April 27, 1938 in Madison, WI. Jerry grew up in McFarland and Madison area graduating from Madison East High School. He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry married Naomi Hagen on October 26, 1963 at Western Koshkonong Church. Jerry loved working as a banker and worked as a banker for 60 years. He also loved taking many night classes and later taught those classes. Jerry was a published author about his banking experiences. He was an avid golfer, singer, dancer, and actor. Jerry was a member of a barbershop chorus for many years. He was very active in every church he was apart of, working as an usher, treasurer, or singing in the choir. Jerry was determined and optimistic with a positive outlook on life. He was a member of the Shriners and Lion’s Club. He served as an officer for every Lion’s Club he was in over 40 years. Jerry visited 49 of 50 states only missing out on Hawaii and travelled many countries in Europe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Star-Observer
Carol Howe
Jan. 23, 1954 - April 19, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Carol Howe, 68, New Richmond, Wis., died Tuesday, April 19, in her home. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Assembly Area 2 in Minneapolis, Minn. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond.
Hudson Star-Observer
Eldo Hamann
June 3, 1936 - July 20, 2022. WOODBURY, Minn. - Eldo Hamann, 86, Roberts, Wis., died Wednesday, July 20, in Woodwinds Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond, Wis. Arrangements by...
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Hudson doctor grew up in area, completed rural residency program
After three years in the Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Andrea Knievel will apply her knowledge at the new HealthPartners Clinic Hudson at Hudson Hospital and Clinic, 405 Stageline Road, as a primary care provider. It’s hard for Knievel to remember a time when she didn’t want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Star-Observer
Catherine “Cay” Smith
Catherine “Cay” Lee Smith (née Van Meter), age 85, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away September 6, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1937, to John and Leona Van Meter. Cay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas H. Smith; her former husband, Richard B. Eubanks; her beloved older sister, Mary Ann Holyoke.
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Comments / 0