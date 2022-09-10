Read full article on original website
Movies you like that nobody really saw/are mostly forgotten
Black Sunday - Directed by John Frankenheimer and starring Robert Shaw and Bruce Dern, it's based on an early novel by Silence of the Lambs author Robert Harris about a terrorist attack at an American Football game. Drop Dead Gorgeous - Mockumentary black comedy about a small town beauty pageant...
Rings of Power includes some LOTR movie actors you probably missed
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 spoilers follow. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power connects to Peter Jackson's legendary movie trilogy in a surprising number of different ways. Yes, there's that name, of course, but even with a span of centuries between the two stories, concrete links still bind them together into one grander whole.
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
Ticket to Paradise is a rom-com throwback – for better and worse
Rom-coms have been having a resurgence over recent years, mainly thanks to Netflix, and they're now coming back to dominate the big screen. We've got Bros and What's Love Got to Do With It? in the coming months, but first out of the gate is Ticket to Paradise. The new...
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
House of the Dragon Easter Egg reveals Game of Thrones missed opportunity
House of the Dragon episode four spoilers follow. The Game of Thrones' 'catspaw dagger' makes its official debut in House of the Dragon and is sure to have eagle-eyed fans losing their minds. The Valyrian blade has bounced around the Game of Thrones' sphere throughout the show's run, first appearing...
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
Ticket to Paradise stars recall 'unexpected' George Clooney dad dancing
The cast of upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise have recalled shooting a scene that features some "unexpected" dad dancing from George Clooney. The movie features Clooney and Julia Roberts as divorcees who bump into one another on the plane to Bali, where they both plan to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a guy (Maxime Bouttier) she just met on the paradisiacal Indonesian island.
Who is Morgoth in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. While most of you know the story of Frodo Baggins trying to toss the One Ring into Mount Doom, things are now coming "full circle" in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Heading back to before...
First look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Fresh from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first reviews are in for Kit Harington's Baby Ruby – along with a first-look photo from the film. The film, which has been written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, sees the former Game of Thrones actor star alongside Noémie Merlant in a story about a couple who are preparing to raise their new baby.
NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20
NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
Do you want Saturday night episodes and Christmas specials to return under RTD?
Conversation in the 60th thread turned to the possible return of the Christmas specials, and it made me wonder just how many people are actually hoping for the return of the Christmas specials and / or Saturday night airing for regular episodes when RTD returns, versus how many people prefer it the way it is now, or perhaps would like something different altogether.
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
Team Alfie or team Phil?
I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
Crunch and Roll Podcast
New podcast coming soon but a different type of podcast to your usual radio stuff. I think you’ll enjoy it. Launches next week. Here’s the story and the trailer. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/09/new-crunch-roll-podcast-all-about-the-radio-industry-released/. This looks really good. 15 years ago you'd never get anything like this because people wanted to remain...
France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films
France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones;” Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris;” and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux. This year’s committee includes international sales agents Hengameh Panahi, Grégoire Melin, producers Philippe Rousselet (“Coda”), Didar Domehri (“Girls of the Sun”), and directors Jacques Audiard (“A Prophet”) and Michel Gondry (“L’ecûme des...
