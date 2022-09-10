Read full article on original website
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Victoria Na strikes out 16 in North Gwinnett's win over Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Victoria Na struck out 16 in six innings Tuesday as North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Na scattered five hits, three walks and an unearned run as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the region.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play
BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth
DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
Buford's Emma Castorri to play softball for Georgia Bulldogs
Buford senior Emma Castorri will play college softball for the University of Georgia, committing recently to the Bulldogs. Castorri is a catcher and third baseman for the Wolves who earned All-Region 8-AAAAAA last season. She also is a member of Buford’s track and field program.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ahmari Braden home run sparks Mountain View over Brookwood
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ahmari Braden’s three-run home run in the fourth inning broke open a close softball game Monday, and powered Mountain View to a 10-5 victory over Brookwood. The score was tied 3-3 when Braden hit her home run, part of a day when she had a single,...
Mountain View's Bria Finley commits to Howard
Mountain View senior Bria Finley committed Sunday to the Howard University fastpitch softball program. Finley is a prospect as an outfielder and utility player.
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Hurricane Earl expected to bring life-threatening rip currents through the weekend; Oceanside flooding possible
Hurricane Earl is expected to produce strong swells and an extended period of dangerous rip currents through the weekend, along with the possibility of minor oceanside flooding along the Outer Banks, per a Wednesday evening update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office. “As a result of Hurricane...
160 Arrested in Week-Long Human Trafficking Sting
Teacher, Correction Officer, and a now-former Deputy Police Chief Among Those Arrested
3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers
buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
