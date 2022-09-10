ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play

BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
BUFORD, GA
Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
BUFORD, GA
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth

DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
DULUTH, GA
Buford's Emma Castorri to play softball for Georgia Bulldogs

Buford senior Emma Castorri will play college softball for the University of Georgia, committing recently to the Bulldogs. Castorri is a catcher and third baseman for the Wolves who earned All-Region 8-AAAAAA last season. She also is a member of Buford’s track and field program.
BUFORD, GA
Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
Jake Wells

Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross

Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
NORCROSS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA

