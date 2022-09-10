Padres walk it off against Dodgers in bottom of 10th

The Padres got a much needed victory over the Dodgers to help their wild card positioning with a walk-off 5-4 win in 10 innings. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning on a solo home run from Freddie Freeman, Trent Grisham put the Padres on top with a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning. LA tied it up in the 3rd and scored the go-ahead run in the 4th on a solo home run from Trayce Thompson. The back-and-forth affair continued, with Manny Machado tying the game on an RBI-single in the 5th. Both bullpens would tighten up, with the 5-5 score carrying into extra innings. With Juan Soto beginning the bottom of the 10th on 2nd base, Manny Machado was intentionally walked to begin the inning, allowing Jake Cronenworth to knock in the game-winning run. The victory gave the Padres a half game lead over the Phillies for the 2nd wild card spot.

