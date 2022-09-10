ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stray shower overnight; Better chance for rain Sunday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Stray shower possible overnight
  • Times of scattered showers Sunday
  • Much cooler to start the week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhPhJ_0hpgXZHN00

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower. Lows in the mid to low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FAuC_0hpgXZHN00

SUNDAY: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says it will be mostly cloudy with more widely scattered showers likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRjim_0hpgXZHN00

Even a few rumbles of thunder may be heard. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA8EX_0hpgXZHN00

MONDAY: Occasional showers expected for Monday with highs in the middle 70s, otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with clearing skies. Stray shower possible, otherwise drying out. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs nearing 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy