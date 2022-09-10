Stray shower overnight; Better chance for rain Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stray shower possible overnight

Times of scattered showers Sunday

Much cooler to start the week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower. Lows in the mid to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says it will be mostly cloudy with more widely scattered showers likely.

Even a few rumbles of thunder may be heard. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Occasional showers expected for Monday with highs in the middle 70s, otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with clearing skies. Stray shower possible, otherwise drying out. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs nearing 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

