SkySports
Football fixtures this week: Premier League, Champions League and WSL among competitions to resume
Which fixtures across Britain are going ahead as football begins to recommence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?. Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday. Most of the Premier...
SkySports
Richie Wellens exclusive interview: Leyton Orient manager on Salford regrets and taking his team top of League Two
Leyton Orient are unbeaten and top of League Two. It is an astonishing turnaround for a club that was four points above the relegation zone and without a win in three months and 13 games when Richie Wellens arrived in March. Not only did Wellens reverse the trajectory immediately, showing...
SkySports
Wakefield Trinity appoint Mark Applegarth as head coach after Willie Poching exit
Wakefield have recruited from within in promoting Mark Applegarth as their new head coach following the exit of Willie Poching on Monday. Applegarth started his playing career with Wakefield and has been their head of youth for the last five years, combining the role with that of first-team assistant and reserve coach this season.
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan: Callum Lang strikes late to earn Latics win
Huddersfield's miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan. Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute. Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence...
SkySports
Luton Town 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back twice to earn point
Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season. The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.
SkySports
Reading 0-3 Sunderland: Patrick Roberts double puts Black Cats on course for victory
Reading lost their 100 per cent home league record as they fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sunderland. The Black Cats dominated most of the first half without creating too much until Patrick Roberts struck with two goals in as many minutes just before the interval. Jack Clarke effectively...
SkySports
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly calls for Premier League all-star game | Jurgen Klopp stunned by suggestion
Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was less than impressed with the suggestion, questioning whether anyone wants to see it. The new Chelsea chairman has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting...
SkySports
Rob Key: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum 'magic' at the heart of England Test team's transformation this summer
Rob Key has highlighted the "unbelievable job" that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done in turning around the fortunes of England's Test team this summer, saying the pair have "that bit of magic". Coming into the summer, England had won only won one of their prior 17 Test matches,...
SkySports
West Brom 2-3 Birmingham: Scott Hogan hat-trick earns Blues Midlands derby win
Scott Hogan's hat-trick clinched a 3-2 victory for Birmingham to continue West Brom's indifferent start to the season at The Hawthorns. Striker Hogan put City ahead early in each half sandwiching Jed Wallace's equaliser before adding a classy third to make it successive away wins for City. Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante...
SkySports
Rotherham 3-0 Blackpool: Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly steer Millers to victory
Rotherham matched their best ever start to a second tier campaign following a 3-0 win over Blackpool. Goals from Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly took the promoted side's tally to 13 points from the opening eight games of the season, equalling the tally they achieved in 1965/66. They...
SkySports
Leonna Mayor Racing League blog: Yorkshire team manager looking to finish with a flourish at Newcastle
Sky Sports Racing presenter and Yorkshire team manager Leonna Mayor talks through all of her runners in Thursday's final Racing League meeting from Newcastle. The climax to the Racing League could not be more exciting, with London and The South and Wales and The West taking the competition right to the wire. Even The East in third place can still get their noses in front.
SkySports
Premier League postponements: When can fixtures be rearranged? Will FA Cup reintroduce replays?
With 14 Premier League matches needing to be rearranged and the winter World Cup causing unprecedented changes to the fixture calendar, Sky Sports News looks at when the games could eventually be played. Will postponed Premier League games be played soon?. Sky Sports News has analysed the football calendar for...
SkySports
Spurs boss Antonio Conte tore into his players after the Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full-time.
SkySports
Crawley 3-2 Stockport: Nick Tsaroulla strike earns Reds first league win
Crawley edged a five-goal thriller to give boss Kevin Betsy his first League Two win in eight attempts with a 3-2 home success over Stockport. County twice came back to level, but Nick Tsaroulla's strike from distance settled the contest to put a damper on Dave Challinor's 50th game in charge of Stockport.
SkySports
Kerry captain Joe O'Connor suffers ACL injury and will likely miss 2023 intercounty season
Kerry will be without 2022 captain Joe O'Connor as they plan for next season. The Austin Stacks midfielder suffered an ACL injury and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. The setback occurred during Stacks' County Championship win over neighbours Na Gaeil on Friday night, as they got...
SkySports
Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End
Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
SkySports
England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers
England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League. Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.
SkySports
Brendon McCullum says England bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be in squad for 2023 Ashes
James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the England squad for next year's Ashes series against Australia, says head coach Brendon McCullum. Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-Test series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.
SkySports
England squad: Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection
As Gareth Southgate picks his final pre-World Cup squad, it's a pivotal moment for some in the race to make the England squad for Qatar. At the start of the week, one key decision for the England manager was whether to recall Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. One of those...
SkySports
UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches
UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches. The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is...
