ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wakefield Trinity appoint Mark Applegarth as head coach after Willie Poching exit

Wakefield have recruited from within in promoting Mark Applegarth as their new head coach following the exit of Willie Poching on Monday. Applegarth started his playing career with Wakefield and has been their head of youth for the last five years, combining the role with that of first-team assistant and reserve coach this season.
RUGBY
SkySports

Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan: Callum Lang strikes late to earn Latics win

Huddersfield's miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan. Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute. Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Coaching#Robins#Australian
SkySports

Luton Town 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back twice to earn point

Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season. The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Leonna Mayor Racing League blog: Yorkshire team manager looking to finish with a flourish at Newcastle

Sky Sports Racing presenter and Yorkshire team manager Leonna Mayor talks through all of her runners in Thursday's final Racing League meeting from Newcastle. The climax to the Racing League could not be more exciting, with London and The South and Wales and The West taking the competition right to the wire. Even The East in third place can still get their noses in front.
SPORTS
SkySports

Crawley 3-2 Stockport: Nick Tsaroulla strike earns Reds first league win

Crawley edged a five-goal thriller to give boss Kevin Betsy his first League Two win in eight attempts with a 3-2 home success over Stockport. County twice came back to level, but Nick Tsaroulla's strike from distance settled the contest to put a damper on Dave Challinor's 50th game in charge of Stockport.
SOCCER
SkySports

Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End

Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers

England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League. Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.
WORLD
SkySports

Brendon McCullum says England bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be in squad for 2023 Ashes

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the England squad for next year's Ashes series against Australia, says head coach Brendon McCullum. Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-Test series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy