Orlando, FL

How FSU matches up with Louisville on Film

Florida State football lines up for its first ACC matchup this Friday against the Louisville Cardinals. Before the season began, this was seen as a likely loss for the 'Noles; however, early season results have shifted expectations. FSU started hot with wins over Duquesne and LSU, meanwhile, Louisville suffered an...
No. 3 Louisville wins on the road at No. 13 Kentucky

The University of Louisville volleyball programs Tweet just after the game ended said it all - "Our State." The proclamation from the Cardinals came just seconds after the No. 3 team in the country pulled off a hard-fought 20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11 decision over in-state rival and No. 13 Kentucky before a packed house in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to FSU at Louisville

Florida State travels to Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. to face Louisville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It marks the ACC opener for the Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC). It is the first home game of the season for the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC). Since joining the ACC for the 1992 season, the Seminoles are 18-12 (.600) in their first ACC game of the season.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
Louisville vs Florida State: Depth Chart Comparison

Louisville's week three depth chart essentially reflects the same as it did prior to the season opener. One change is that defensive lineman Jermayne Lole's injury takes him from the No. 2 spot nose tackle. During his weekly press conference, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield, along with offensive coordinator Lance...
