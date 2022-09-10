Read full article on original website
Now is the time to buy stocks as inflation is clearly decelerating and investors can't wait around worrying about a recession, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen says
Investors should buy now, as inflation is slowing and history shows that a bottom in the stock market coincides with peak inflation.
Global growth is more fragile, raising the odds of a policy mistake by central banks, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
"Needless to say, this is not a good environment for central banks to be playing catch-up," El-Erian wrote in the Financial Times.
US industrial output dips in August on drop in electricity output
A drop in electric power generation and a modest uptick in manufacturing led to a small decline in overall US industrial production in August, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. Overall industrial production is up 3.7 percent compared to August 2021, while manufacturing output is 3.3 percent higher, according to the figures.
Wall St opens lower as rate worries linger
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.
