AFP

US industrial output dips in August on drop in electricity output

A drop in electric power generation and a modest uptick in manufacturing led to a small decline in overall US industrial production in August, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. Overall industrial production is up 3.7 percent compared to August 2021, while manufacturing output is 3.3 percent higher, according to the figures.
Reuters

Wall St opens lower as rate worries linger

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.
