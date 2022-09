Less than a month remains in baseball's regular season, and with October bound to breeze by as it always does, free agency is nearly upon Major League Baseball. The 2022-23 class is solid, headlined by a mix of MVP-caliber hitters and elite, wizened pitchers. If you need a difference-making shortstop, there are four. Bullpen help abounds. There are on-base savants, innings-chewing starters, a few catchers and a starter from Japan whose fastball kissed 102 mph this year.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO