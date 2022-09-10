Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa residents say MyShake app worked 'perfectly' during quakes
"It worked perfectly" - that's how some Bay Area residents describe the early warning system that notified the 4.4 magnitude Santa Rosa earthquake was coming. For many, Tuesday's quake was the first time they'd used the MyShake app. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Berner, Cookies founder, makes it big as Latino cannabis trailblazer
Berner is a hard man to define, but the San Francisco native says one word describes him best. "I would just say I'm a workaholic. That's probably the best way to describe it," he said. At 38 years old, he's not putting limits on what's next. It's been 16 years...
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sideshows roar through the night
Two large and unruly sideshows were broken up by San Francisco police early on the morning of September 11. There were more than 30 cars and 100 participants and spectators at the intersection of Sixth and Harrison streets around 2 a.m. There was the familiar sight of smoke rising into the air as cars spun and screeched their way through the streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy
LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of famed bakery wants kids to taste what he loves about Oakland
Kim Cloud, the owner of It's All Good Bakery, tells KTVU's Dave Clark that he hopes to leave behind something that enables his family to enjoy living in Oakland as much as he does. See the full interview on ktvu.com/talkofthetown.
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
KTVU FOX 2
Three female hikers hit, injured by falling oak tree in San Jose
Three women are recovering Monday evening, after a brush with death on a San Jose hiking trail. The trio was hit by a falling tree, pinning them underneath.
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
KTVU FOX 2
Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'
OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
Petite Left Bank, A New Restaurant from Vine Hospitality and Chef Roland Passot is set to open
Petite Left Bank is a traditional French café and bistro
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme
OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
KTVU FOX 2
California hiker found dead days after setting out to get help for heat-stricken girlfriend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 29-year-old hiker was found dead near the California coast, after he went out to seek help for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion last week. : Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County. Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura went...
KTVU FOX 2
Delroy Lindo got instant cred from "The Simpson"
Delroy Lindo, a star actor and Oakland resident, tells KTVU's Dave Clark that what really impressed his younger relatives was when he had a part in "The Simpsons." Watch the full interview on ktvu.com/talkofthetown.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in series of robberies across California
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Oakland resident who is accused of multiple robberies across California and was wanted for a parole violation. LAPD investigators said Eric Watt was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence, surveillance video and evidence that connected him to other crimes,...
KTVU FOX 2
Car plows through Oakland bike party
A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo found in Arizona, suspects arrested
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000,...
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
KTVU FOX 2
New video shows at least 2 struck by cars at San Francisco sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - New video sent in by a viewer shows at least two people getting hit pretty hard by cars doing donuts and speeding about in San Francisco over the weekend. There was no immediate word on their injuries. But police did say there were at least two massive...
