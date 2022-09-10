ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sideshows roar through the night

Two large and unruly sideshows were broken up by San Francisco police early on the morning of September 11. There were more than 30 cars and 100 participants and spectators at the intersection of Sixth and Harrison streets around 2 a.m. There was the familiar sight of smoke rising into the air as cars spun and screeched their way through the streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy

LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme

OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
OAKLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk
KTVU FOX 2

Delroy Lindo got instant cred from "The Simpson"

Delroy Lindo, a star actor and Oakland resident, tells KTVU's Dave Clark that what really impressed his younger relatives was when he had a part in "The Simpsons." Watch the full interview on ktvu.com/talkofthetown.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested in series of robberies across California

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Oakland resident who is accused of multiple robberies across California and was wanted for a parole violation. LAPD investigators said Eric Watt was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence, surveillance video and evidence that connected him to other crimes,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car plows through Oakland bike party

A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Royals
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy