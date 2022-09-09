ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. UTSA: TV, stream, game time

The third straight home game for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will soon arrive. Texas will face head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners as they look to get their second win of the regular season. Sark and the Longhorns come into...
AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
Power 95.9

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

Charles Edgar Croley

Long-time Caldwell County resident Charles Edgar Croley, 88, died suddenly of heart failure on August 13, 2022. At the time of his death, Charles was comfortably settled at the Heartlands Senior Living Community in Ellicott City, MD, near the home of his son Curtis and daughter-in-law Becky Weaver. Charles was...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Watering Restrictions Now in Effect for Leander, Cedar Park

Repairs to a break in a 36-inch raw water line in Lake Travis are set to begin soon and ahead of the planned work, both Leander and Cedar Park have implemented new watering restrictions. The break, which was found in August by underwater dive teams with the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, is leaking more than 2-million gallons per day.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Whiskey Cake Grand Opening September 13th

Hey Round Rock…the time is almost here! Whiskey Cake Round Rock is officially opening on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:00am!. For their grand opening, they will be donating 50% of sales from opening day to The Dog Alliance of Cedar Park. Grab your crew and come celebrate with them and help support their mission!
ROUND ROCK, TX
Eater

Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock

Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
ROUND ROCK, TX

