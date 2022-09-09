Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth used to write letters pretending they were from her corgis
Queen Elizabeth II had a funny side! After the death of Her Majesty, there have been stories coming to light that share insight into who she was behind royal walls. A documentary earlier this year in May revealed she had a ‘hilarious habit’ of writing letters that...
Why it was a 'privilege' for Allison Langdon to watch the Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace
Today host Allison Langdon paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after witnessing the moment the monarch left her home for the last time. The 43-year-old shared photos of the historic event on Instagram, and wrote: 'A privilege to watch the late Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace.
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
U.K.・
‘Women Talking’ Is Toronto’s Buzziest, Most Devastating Film
An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, which itself was inspired by real events, Women Talking is a story about misogynistic tyranny and terror that recalls The Handmaid’s Tale—except for the fact that it takes place not in a dystopian world but, depressingly, our own. Set in a cloistered Mennonite community wracked by male monstrousness, writer/director Sarah Polley’s first fictional feature since 2011’s Take This Waltz is a wrenching drama about freedom, faith, abuse, autonomy, responsibility and survival, all of which it tackles with patience and poignancy. There’s weight to its stillness, heartbreak in its communal...
Comments / 0