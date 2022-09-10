Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys
Brunson also got a little payback during Kimmel's opening monologue.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Naomi Watts Has Twin Trouble in Amazon Do-Over
Few remakes feel necessary, but English-language versions of international horror films have an especially difficult time justifying their existence. We certainly didn’t need George Sluizer or Michael Haneke to remake their own “The Vanishing” and “Funny Games” for the benefit of subtitle-averse audiences, nor was anyone asking for a “Let the Right One In” remake when it was first released. “Need” and “want” are two different things, of course, and it’s hardly unheard of for one of these remakes to be quite good — just ask Naomi Watts, who followed her star-making turn in “Mulholland Drive” with “The Ring.” The...
Slipped Disc
The music of Jean-Luc Godard
The revolutionary French filmmaker, who died today, repeatedly insisted that his work could not exist without music. Here‘s an analysis of his musical approach, and some examples, starting with Michel Legrand:
48 Celebrities With Kids You Might Not Exist Because Some Are Super Private While Others Are Full-On Social Media Stars
Some of these "kids" are huge influencers/models while others are extremely private. Let's take a look at some celeb spawn.
Slipped Disc
New music roars in Venice Biennale, but the Golden Lion stumbles
Lucia Ronchetti’s revival of Venice Biennale Musica opened last night with Jules Verne, an operatic happening by Giorgio Battistelli at the Teatro La Fenice. Shirley Apthorp has the first review, exclusively for Slipped Disc:. Captain Nemo stands in a giant fish-tank, making sloshy noises with his feet, playing the...
