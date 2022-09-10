Read full article on original website
Beer Tasting This Week with Kelsey Grammer at Barton Orchards
Actor and Faith American Brewing founder Kelsey Grammer will appear at Barton Orchards Tuesday. Kelsey Grammer is most notable for his two decades playing the role of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers and its spinoff Frasier, for which he won four Prime Time Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for his role.
That Time a Hudson Valley Man Trashed Local Home and Blamed it on Kim Kardashian
Some love her, and others may not. But years before Kim Kardashian's split with Kanye, was she giving out the addresses of local Hudson Valley homes for others to find? Probably not. But this was the utterly bizarre excuse one Hudson Valley man gave officials after he was found inside an area home.
Joe Gatto Announces Comedy Show Date in the Hudson Valley
Joe Gatto may not be on the hit show Impractical Jokers anymore but you can still see him live because he is coming to the Hudson Valley very soon. Usually, the only time we see a cast member from Impractical Jokers in the Hudson Valley it's at a local restaurant. Joe Gatto, the former star of Impractical Jokers will soon be performing in the area.
Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park
A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
A Look Inside the New York Renaissance Faire
We recently paid a visit to the NY Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park, NY. The New York Renaissance Faire is celebrating an amazing 45 years in 2022. Located on 65 acres in Tuxedo Park (Orange County), the property has permanent structures and 20 stages with over 100 shops. The fair runs seven weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) beginning in late August including Labor Day Monday.
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Conan O’Brien Visits Marist College in Hilarious Throwback Video
When Team Coco visits Marist College you should expect the unexpected. The first day of school can be nerve-wracking, especially if you're a freshman moving away from home and into a dorm to live with complete strangers. For some Marist College first-year students, the experience was made a bit more manageable thanks to Conan O'Brien.
Halloween In Sleepy Hollow Country! Would You Take This Mysterious House Tour?
This Halloween season you are invited to Sleepy Hollow country for an evocation of the many otherworldly myths & mysteries that have permeated the most unique home in New York State, the Armour Stiner Octagon House. For years, local rumors have swirled around the Octagon House in Irvington, NY, implying...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
Local Brewery Unveils Secret Code Word to Sample Ultra-Rare Brew
A limited-release beer that's brewed with the help of the Hudson River will be made available to only a select group of local beer lovers. Since opening up just a decade ago, Mill House Brewing Company has quickly become one of the most popular local breweries. After starting with a small brewery at the restaurant on Mill Street, the company built a larger facility in Pougkeepsie to keep up with demand. Not only can you get Mill House beer at most restaurants, but cans of Mill House beer can now be purchased at retailers in New York as well as other surrounding states.
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York
It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Do It For The Birds: ‘Lights Out’ in NY for Peak Migration Season
We've shared this information before, regarding outdoor lighting and the negative impact it can have on bird migration, but experts have put out a reminder that fall bird migration is underway, and here's how you can do your part to help with light pollution. Lights Out Initiative, The Background. Earlier...
5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It
One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
