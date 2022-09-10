ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in Fresno’s Tower District after man denied entry into Bobby Salazar’s restaurant

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Shots were fired at Bobby Salazar’s in the Tower District on Friday night after a man was denied entrance into the restaurant/night club, Fresno Police said.

After he was turned away around 9:45 p.m., the man started an altercation with Bobby Salazar’s staff members. Friends of the man joined the disturbance and someone among the four fired shots in the air. They left before police arrived.

No one was injured in the shooting and the restaurant remained opened.

But police said a building overhang was struck by gunfire.

“Some pretty senseless violence just to have someone upset because they couldn’t get inside a bar,” Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said. “Luckily, no one was hurt.”

The man and his three friends were last seen getting into a brown, large SUV and traveling northbound on Wishon Avenue, police said.

