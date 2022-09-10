ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
El Dorado County, CA
Government
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Wildfire#Uc Berkeley#Mosquito Fire#U S Forest Service
KTVU FOX 2

Over 11,000 people evacuated as Mosquito Fire explodes in size

PLACERVILLE, Calif. - Thousands of people have been evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills that exploded in size over the weekend. Dashcam video from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office shows just how dangerous evacuations were as the deputy rushed to save a trapped elderly couple.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy