ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

Rain S. Vanderhurst
4d ago

why have a job fair when you just turn away everyone that does not meet your standards.......WAKE UP PEOPLE.....Now a days you are going to have to TRAIN people from the FLOOR UP......if you can't handle that much responsibility THEN YOU SHOULD NOT OWN A BUSINESS TO BEGIN WITH.......

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished

It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson ready for casino demolition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is staying positive after having to say goodbye to Fiesta Henderson. The station casino property is now undergoing demolition along with Texas Station. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County Opens Short-Term Rental Pre-Application, Controversy Over Restrictions. We took the time...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Parks And Recreation
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas

UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
8newsnow.com

Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy